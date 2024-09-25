Work starts on new Gawler Ambulance Station

Release date: 25/09/24

Construction is underway on a new state-of-the art ambulance station for Gawler, marking a major milestone for this important project as part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s huge expansion of ambulance services.

With a budget of $8 million, the new facility, being constructed by Cook Build, is slated for completion and operation by the end of 2025.

Situated on a 4,500 square metre site along Main North Road, Willaston, the new station will replace the existing Gawler facility, which has outgrown its capacity.

The new station will accommodate five ambulances and two light fleet vehicles, effectively doubling the capacity of the current Murray Street station.

The new facility will feature a dedicated training room, designed to support ongoing skills development for the region’s workforce and ensure the highest standards of training.

The expanded capacity, with additional crews and vehicles, is essential for meeting the growing demand for ambulance services. By enhancing the station’s location on Main North Road, the new facility will improve ambulance response coverage across the outer northern suburbs and neighbouring regions, ensuring timely emergency care with better access to major roads and highways.

In August 2024, 56.1 per cent of Priority 2 incidents across metro Adelaide were seen on time, compared with 45.4 per cent in August 2022.

This means 2,050 more lights and sirens Priority 2 incidents arrived within the benchmark time of 16 minutes last month compared to August 2022.

This was achieved despite there being 1,816 more Priority 2 incidents last month, compared to the same month in 2022.

Last month, 66.8 per cent of Priority 1 cases were seen on time – exceeding the benchmark of 60 per cent – compared with 56.6 percent at the same time in 2022.

The new Gawler station will house the 24 paramedics who are currently based at the Murray Street station – including the additional 12-paramedic 24/7 emergency ambulance crew that came online in December 2022 – plus the new six-person Regional Medical Transfer Service, which came online at the end of 2023.

The additional Gawler team has made a significant impact as part of the Government’s investment in 350 new roles in the SA Ambulance Service, having responded to more than 1,500 incidents in Gawler and surrounds.

Construction will see about 20 workers on-site daily, with preparations underway and the concrete pour scheduled for November.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is an exciting milestone for Gawler locals, who have long been calling for increased ambulance services and better infrastructure.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is listening to those calls and delivering on its promises.

We moved quickly on our pledge to hire more ambos to improve response times for South Australians in need. We’re also moving as fast as possible to build the critical infrastructure for these crews.

Our commitments will help ensure that when Gawler residents call for help in an emergency, they will get that assistance quickly.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo

The start of construction for the new long-awaited Gawler ambulance station is a significant step for our community.

The new station is designed to meet the needs of our growing community, giving residents reassurance that dedicated paramedics will be readily available to respond swiftly in emergencies.

This is another example of the Malinauskas Labor Government listening to ambos and developing a plan to help improve ambulance response times.

Attributable to SAAS Chief Executive Officer Rob Elliott

Commencing construction on this strategically located site is a significant achievement for us.

With support from our infrastructure teams and various government departments, we are poised to deliver a facility that will greatly enhance our ability to respond to the Gawler region's growing needs.

The new station on Main North Road will provide our crews with improved access to major roads and highways, which is expected to positively impact emergency responses across the northern and surrounding regions.