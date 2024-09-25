South Australia’s ‘Home of football’ enters new era just before A-Leagues season kicks off

Players and fans alike will be treated to an enhanced matchday experience at Coopers Stadium when the A-Leagues’ 2024/2025 season kicks off next month, following a significant investment in South Australia’s ‘Home of Football’ by the State Government and Adelaide Venue Management.

During the A-Leagues’ off-season, the Stadium has been a flurry of activity behind-the-scenes with the installation of a new pitch and upgraded active supporter areas. In addition, 15 new screens (2 large video replay screens and 13 digital signage screens across seven of the venue’s bars) have been added throughout the grounds to further build vibrancy and fan engagement.

The pitch redevelopment which was the final piece of the $53.5 million Coopers Stadium upgrade, was an extensive three-months process, which commenced in June 2024 and is now completed. Following the removal of the old pitch, which was repurposed by Glenelg Golf Club, the specialised works included installation of a superior, drought-tolerant turf surface, well-suited to Adelaide's climate; new state-of-the-art drainage and irrigation systems; and FIFA-approved synthetic sideline edging for player warm ups.

The new pitch coincides with the A-Leagues’ season opener and will support Adelaide United and other visiting teams as they strive for the highest playing and training performances.

In addition to the State Government’s investment in the new playing surface, Adelaide Venue Management is introducing a dedicated ‘safe standing’ active supporters area, available as general admission from this season onwards, which will increase vibrancy and supporter engagement.

Developed in consultation with Adelaide United and the Red Army supporters group, the safe standing zone will comprise two bays behind the Stadium’s northern goals (N13 and N14), bringing more energy and atmosphere to the all-important home team end.

Seats in the designated safe standing zone will be locked during A-League matches to form temporary terraces, providing fans with room to comfortably and safely stand and cheer during games, and will then be readjusted for other events at the Stadium, such as music concerts. Rails have also been installed, within these bays to further support fan safety.

To further build fan engagement, a series of new LED screens has also been installed throughout the precinct. The new digital displays have been added with the fans in mind, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of the action by enabling them to keep an eye on the game while purchasing refreshments. The new screens will also provide opportunities to promote local businesses and state tourism experiences to visitors.

These latest enhancements follow on the heels of Coopers Stadium claiming double honours in the latest Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) stadium rankings, as voted by the A-League players themselves. At the end of the A-Leagues’ 2023/2024 season, the PFA announced that Coopers Stadium had been voted as having the best atmosphere in the ISUZU-UTE A-League Men’s competition by the players for the second consecutive year. Coopers Stadium was also voted the premier venue for football in the NINJA A-League Women’s competition by its players.

The A-Leagues’ 2024/2025 season officially gets underway at Coopers Stadium on 26 October as Adelaide United takes on the Central Coast Mariners. This year’s fixture includes six double-header matches, providing equal billing to the men’s and women’s teams.

For more details, visit coopersstadium.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Our own Coopers Stadium is considered by fans around the country as one of the best football stadiums in Australia.

South Australians and visitors alike have always lauded Coopers Stadium’s lively atmosphere and intimate viewing experience, and I know that the recent upgrades will only add to the vibrancy of the Stadium and engagement of fans.

We’re proud of our sporting infrastructure here in South Australia and committed to ensuring that we provide our elite sportspeople the very best playing surfaces and environments. Our government’ s investment in Coopers Stadium is proof of this very commitment.

Adelaide thrives on major events that engage the community and also put South Australia on the map, and we’re really excited to have our own Coopers Stadium as part of our city’s range of outstanding venues.

Our government is highly committed to securing and delivering world-class major events that involve and benefit the community while also attracting visitors from interstate and overseas and we are thrilled to be able to take the Coopers Stadium experience to the next level, whether that be at Adelaide United games, concerts or other major events.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

When you speak with interstate fans who travel to Adelaide to watch games, they all say how much they love coming here and how much they enjoy the atmosphere and roar of our magnificent and vibrant stadium.

With the upgrades now complete, Coopers Stadium has solidified itself as the home of football in South Australia and now, arguably, the home of football in the country. Footballers themselves consider it to be one of the best stadia on the circuit.

Coopers Stadium received high praise during last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, which showcased our city on a global stage.

I commend everyone involved with the pitch redevelopment and other upgrades – an incredible amount of effort has gone into ensuring a premium playing surface and a remarkable place to watch the beautiful game.

I can’t wait to see the upgrades in action when both A-Leagues’ season gets underway soon and to see how this venue keeps bringing people and our community together.

Attributable to Martin Radcliffe, CEO, Adelaide Venue Management - operators of Coopers Stadium

AVM is committed to best supporting our community. We take great pride in not only our facilities and playing surface at Coopers Stadium, but also our partnership with Adelaide United to ensure an outstanding fan experience.

We’re really excited about the new elements we’ve added to the Stadium this season. Safe standing, which will be an Adelaide first, is something the fans have long wanted. We’re really pleased to have worked with Adelaide United and the Red Army to find a solution that suits all parties, helping passionate fans best get behind their team.

Our intimate design ensures a unique fan experience in Australia.

Attributable to Nathan Kosmina, CEO Adelaide United Football Club

Coopers Stadium is the spiritual home of football in South Australia, and the latest upgrades enhance the match day experience for both players and fans, further cementing Coopers Stadium as the best football venue in Australia.

We thank Adelaide Venue Management and the State Government for their ongoing support, and we can't wait for the new A-Leagues Season to commence from 26 October.