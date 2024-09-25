SA pharmacists to provide more healthcare options

South Australians will be able to attend a local pharmacy instead of having to go to a GP for treatment of a range of conditions including ear infections, wound management, gastro, acne, reflux and muscle and joint pain to boost access to fast, convenient healthcare.

Today on World Pharmacists Day, the Malinauskas Labor Government is announcing a new program in SA that will see pharmacists, who have undertaken additional postgraduate training, able to assess, manage and treat more conditions which will provide additional healthcare options for South Australians and ease pressure across the health system.

It expands on the successful rollout of new pharmacy options that allow South Australian women to access medication for a urinary tract infection and a resupply of their oral contraceptive pill through a local pharmacy, without needing a doctor’s appointment.

Work is currently underway to significantly expand pharmacists’ scope of practice for a number of conditions, including:

Skin conditions (shingles, psoriasis, dermatitis, school sores, acne)

Ear infections

Wound management

Nausea and vomiting

Gastro-oesophageal reflux

Musculoskeletal pain

Rhinitis

The Office of the Chief Pharmacist will work with key stakeholders to progress the models of care and universities and postgraduate education providers to develop suitable courses for condition-specific training as well as prescribing and clinical assessment training.

The program is expected to start as early as 2026, pending completion of the required training.

The program expands on the vital role of pharmacists and recognises the successful outcomes in improving access to immunisation and the urinary tract infection (UTI) and oral contraceptive re-supply services.

More than 4,130 UTI pharmacy services have been provided to South Australian women through the new community pharmacy UTI service since it started in March.

Data shows this has led to a 21 per cent drop in UTI presentations to metropolitan hospitals from March to July compared to the same time last year.

The service allows South Australian women aged 18-65 with symptoms of an uncomplicated UTI to speak with a trained community pharmacist for assessment and, if appropriate, access to a one-off course of antibiotic treatment without needing a prescription. The services have been accessed through 314 community pharmacies, meaning around 65 per cent of pharmacies have provided a service to date.

The oral contraceptive pill (OCP) resupply service, introduced in May, has also had more than 380 South Australian women, aged 17-50 receive a resupply of their OCP medication without needing to see a GP.

More than 83,000 South Australians have also received after-hours access to medicines and health advice thanks to the introduction of three 24/7 pharmacies across Adelaide. Of consumers surveyed, approximately 20 per cent reported they would have attended an Emergency Department if the pharmacy was not open.

The State Government has also worked with pharmacies to provide mental health first aid training, expand access to palliative care medicines, expand the vaccinations pharmacists can provide and conduct medication reviews for people leaving hospital with complex health needs.

Expanding the scope of practice of pharmacists forms part of the State Government’s broader efforts to alleviate pressure on GPs and emergency departments.

The GP shortage is having a significant impact on the state’s emergency departments, as it is around the nation. Health Minister Chris Picton is continuing to urge the Federal Government to do more to address the challenges facing primary care.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We are making it easier for South Australians to access the healthcare they need, when they need it at a convenient location.

This new program will empower our highly-trained pharmacists to undertake consultations for additional health issues including ear infections and skin problems.

It will provide more timely access to care for a broader range of conditions while also helping to reduce pressure across our busy health system.

Already we’ve seen the success of our pharmacy UTI and Pill programs, resulting in a 21 per cent drop in UTI presentations to metropolitan hospitals.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Pharmacist Naomi Burgess

The expanded scope of practice program is an exciting move forward for South Australians and will promote sustainability of the health system developing and optimising the expertise and accessibility of community pharmacists.

It gives our consumers and our families an additional care pathway for a broader range of mild and acute conditions, so, if they are experiencing one of these health issues, they won’t need to wait as long or make an unnecessary visit to the emergency department.

Our trusted pharmacists have shown they are able to offer more health support, so this latest expansion further highlights the vital role they play in providing care to all South Australians.

Attributable to SA Branch President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Nick Panayiaris

I congratulate the Malinauskas Government in recognising the vital role that pharmacists play in the health care of all South Australians.

This announcement turns the near 500 community pharmacies in South Australia into health care destinations which will enable pharmacists to manage a broad range of conditions in a timely and highly accessible manner for patients.

Attributable to Pharmaceutical Society of Australia SA/NT President Dr Manya Angley

PSA is already delivering scope of practice training to pharmacists in South Australia – UTI, resupply of the oral contraceptive and Mental Health First Aid training. Outcomes to date from these programs are exceeding expectations and translating into direct benefits for the South Australian community, including reduced emergency department presentations.

Our profession is continually evolving to better meet the increasingly complex health needs of Australians, our ageing population and overstretched health system. South Australian health consumers need pharmacists delivering services through the Pharmacy Scope of Practice program. They need all pharmacists doing more to support safe and effective use of medicines and greater access to care when and where they need it.