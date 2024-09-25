2024 National Acoustics Conference in Nanjing, China

Dr. Kuang Keynote Speech at the 2024 National Acoustics Conference Dr. Kuang Speaking at the National Acoustics Conference

Dr. Kuang Zheng Discusses Advances in Directional Sound Technology

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From September 19 to 22, 2024, the National Acoustics Conference took place in Nanjing, China. The event attracted over a thousand experts and scholars from universities, research institutions, and acoustic-related companies to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the field of acoustics. This conference aimed to facilitate comprehensive exchanges among academia, industry, and research, while exploring future developments in acoustics.Dr. Kuang, co-founder and CTO of Audfly Technology , was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled “Origins and Progress of Directional Sound Technology.” His presentation focused on the development of parametric array technology, detailing its evolution from underwater detection to applications in air. Dr. Kuang emphasized that after nearly two decades of theoretical research and practical application, parametric arrays have found diverse uses in education, transportation, museums, exhibitions, and public spaces, leading to successful commercialization.In his speech, Dr. Kuang highlighted recent innovations in parametric array technology, particularly those utilizing transparent film materials. These advancements enhance product integration and aesthetics, offering significant potential for applications in AI PCs, smart driving, and smart home technologies.As the founder of Audfly Technology, Dr. Kuang has dedicated years to research and the practical application of acoustic and signal processing technologies. Under his leadership, the company has introduced various innovative acoustic solutions, gaining nationwide traction.With a strong foundation in technology and continuous innovation, Audfly Technology has made significant strides in the field of parametric array technology. The company’s directional speakers and products utilizing third-generation directional sound technology have garnered high market recognition for their exceptional directivity and low distortion, being widely adopted in public venues, personalized audio devices, and smart cabins.This conference provided an invaluable platform for experts and scholars in the acoustics field, fostering discussions that will drive ongoing exploration and advancement in sound technology.

