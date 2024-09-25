Submit Release
Collection of media accreditation to cover Exile Repatriation Project events

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the Exile Repatriation Project events taking place on the 25th and 27th September 2024 are advised to collect accreditation as follows:

1. ARRIVAL OF REMAINS

Date: 25 September 2024 
Time: 14h00-15:00
Venue: Hanger No.10 Waterkloof Airforce Base

Accreditation: Media to be processed on arrival.

2. HOMECOMING CEREMONY

Date: 26 September 2024
Time: 09h00 to 16h00
Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

The government, led by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton Mackenzie and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga will receive the mortal remains of former liberation heroes and heroines who passed away in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The event will take place at Hanger No.10, Waterkloof Airforce Base on 25 September 2024 between 16h00 and 18h00. Thereafter, a Homecoming Ceremony will be held on 27 September 2024 at Freedom Park, Tshwane.

For any accreditation-related queries, please contact:

Mpho Phatudi on +27 79 605 2659 or Phatheka Ntanta on +27 79 523 9751.

Enquiries: For Exile Repatriation project events contact:
Mr Yazeed Sadien - South African Heritage Resource Agency 
Cell: +27 76 331 0923

Ms Onicca Kwakwa - Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans 
Cell: 066 308 2630

NB: Interview request to families of the deceased may be made through:
Mr Thapelo Mokushane 
Cell: 071 786 2210 

