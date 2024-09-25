Minister Blade Nzimande launches National Science Week (NSW) 2024 in Bloemfontein, 28 Sept

South Africa's premier science festival will kick off next weekend as the Minister of Science and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, launches National Science Week (NSW) 2024 at the Bloemfontein campus of the Central University of Technology (CUT) on 28 September 2024.

NSW is an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) that brings together thousands of students and members of the public for workshops, science exhibitions and lectures.

This year's activities will be held around the country in universities, schools, science centres and public facilities under the theme, "Living in a high-tech world: should we be concerned?".

CUT will be a hive of activity with exhibitions, science demonstrations and workshops demonstrating the importance of science in our daily lives. The NSW launch event is projected to attract approximately 3 000 people, including learners, exhibitors, students and community members from across the province.

Among the exciting highlights for the day is a demonstration by Munei Netsharotha, a learner from Tshivhase Secondary School in Limpopo, who will showcase his project that uses hydrogen technology in a vehicle.

NSW, which forms part of the Department of Science and Innovation's science engagement strategy, also encourages learners to pursue careers in STEMI.

The Premier of the Free State, Ms MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, and CUT Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Alfred Ngowi, will join Prof. Nzimande for the launch.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 28 September 2024

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Venue: Central University of Technology, 20 President Brand Street, Bloemfontein

NSW will take place from 30 September to 5 October 2024 countrywide. For more information, including a programme of activities across the country visit www.saasta.ac.za

To attend the event, please contact Mr Pontsho Mantlhakga (066 185 1501 or Pontsho.Mantlhakga@dst.gov.za).

