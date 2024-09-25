President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 79th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York, 24 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 24 September 2024, address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York.

The theme identified by the President of UNGA79 is, "Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for everyone everywhere.”

The General Debate provides a platform for South Africa to highlight the importance of strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

President Ramaphosa is expected to speak between 11h30-12h30 EST

(17h30-18h30 CAT).

