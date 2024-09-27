Ace Therapeutics Announces ADME/DMPK Services to Advance Stroke Drug Development

Ace Therapeutics is excited to announce the expansion of its services with the addition of ADME/DMPK services to support stroke drug development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Therapeutics, one of the leading preclinical CRO companies for stroke, is excited to announce the expansion of its services with the addition of ADME/DMPK services to support stroke drug development.

Drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) play a crucial role in the drug development process for stroke. DMPK studies involve the evaluation of how drugs are metabolized and distributed in the body, as well as how they are eliminated from the body. These studies provide important information about the safety and efficacy of a drug and help researchers determine the optimal dosing regimen for a particular drug.

Ace Therapeutics is an innovative CRO company focusing on early drug discovery services from target validation and customized stroke models to preclinical candidate identification and efficacy evaluation, with strong capabilities and technologies in the stroke field. Based on a broad portfolio of services and a global network of partners, Ace Therapeutics provides end-to-end services for small-molecule and biomolecule drug discovery in stroke.

The ADME/DMPK services at Ace Therapeutics include a comprehensive suite of in vitro and in vivo ADME studies to assess the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion of drug candidates, as well as their pharmacokinetic properties. In addition, comprehensive analysis of PK/TK, trans-BBB PK, and PK/PD in stroke drug development are also included in the ADME/DMPK services. According to clients’ needs, these services can be offered in a customized module. By providing valuable insights into the behavior of drug compounds in the body, these services will enable researchers to make informed decisions throughout the drug development process.

“We are proud to offer our ADME/DMPK services to enhance the stroke drug development process,” said the marketing manager of Ace Therapeutics. “Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced scientists will work closely with our partners to optimize drug candidates for efficacy and safety, ultimately leading to the advancement of new treatments for stroke patients.”

With the introduction of the ADME/DMPK services, Ace Therapeutics is now equipped to help pharmaceutical companies and research institutions accelerate the discovery and development of novel stroke therapies. For more information about Ace Therapeutics' ADME/DMPK services for stroke drug development, please visit www.acetherapeutics.com/stroke/.

About Ace Therapeutics:

Ace Therapeutics is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services, specializing in the development of innovative therapies for stroke. With a focus on cutting-edge research and a commitment to excellence, Ace Therapeutics is dedicated to helping pharmaceutical companies complete their research programs faster and more successfully and finding effective therapies for stroke.



