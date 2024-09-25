PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON 'FISHING CHALLENGES' OF FILIPINO FISHERMEN Kahanga-hanga ang ipinamalas na katapangan at pagtatanggol sa karapatan ng ating kababayang mangingisda mula sa Zambales sa gitna ng panggigipit ng Chinese Coast Guard. Patunay ito na hindi natitinag ang diwa ng sambayanang Pilipino na itaguyod at protektahan ang soberanya ng ating bansa laban sa mga nanghihimasok sa ating teritoryo. Our fishermen are not only protecting their livelihood but also standing up for the rights of every Filipino. These ordinary Filipinos are true heroes and deserve our highest commendation and support. Ang kanilang paninindigan sa ating karapatan ay nagpapaalala sa ating lahat ng kahalagahan ng pagkakaisa sa gitna ng mga mapanghamon na sitwasyon. I urge all relevant government agencies to provide these fishermen with the necessary protection and assistance to ensure their safety and their right to fish in Philippine waters. We must stand with them and uphold the rule of law in our territorial waters. Atin ang Bajo de Masinloc.

