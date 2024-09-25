Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,340 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on 'fishing challenges' of Filipino fishermen

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release
September 25, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON 'FISHING CHALLENGES' OF FILIPINO FISHERMEN

Kahanga-hanga ang ipinamalas na katapangan at pagtatanggol sa karapatan ng ating kababayang mangingisda mula sa Zambales sa gitna ng panggigipit ng Chinese Coast Guard. Patunay ito na hindi natitinag ang diwa ng sambayanang Pilipino na itaguyod at protektahan ang soberanya ng ating bansa laban sa mga nanghihimasok sa ating teritoryo.

Our fishermen are not only protecting their livelihood but also standing up for the rights of every Filipino. These ordinary Filipinos are true heroes and deserve our highest commendation and support.

Ang kanilang paninindigan sa ating karapatan ay nagpapaalala sa ating lahat ng kahalagahan ng pagkakaisa sa gitna ng mga mapanghamon na sitwasyon.

I urge all relevant government agencies to provide these fishermen with the necessary protection and assistance to ensure their safety and their right to fish in Philippine waters. We must stand with them and uphold the rule of law in our territorial waters. Atin ang Bajo de Masinloc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on 'fishing challenges' of Filipino fishermen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more