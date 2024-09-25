PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Gatchalian urges DepEd: Make learning recovery programs cohesive While the Department of Education (DepEd) plans to implement an eight-week literacy and numeracy program to improve learners' performance, Senator Win Gatchalian urged the agency to ensure that learning recovery programs are cohesive. The DepEd eyes suspending the regular academic program to give way to the implementation of the eight-week literacy and numeracy program. The program covers learners in Grades 1 to 3 and will be implemented in the first quarter of School Year (SY) 2025-2026. A Science program with literacy and numeracy components for Grades 7 to 10 will begin in the third quarter of this school year. The Science program aims to improve Science scores and the proficiency levels of those in the program's numeracy and literacy components. The initiative also seeks to prepare learners for the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which will focus on science. Gatchalian also raised that the department is already implementing the National Learning Recovery Program (NLRP), which includes the national learning camp as one of its sub-programs. The senator, however, called for massive reforms in the NLRP. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) and the Senate Committee on Basic Education previously found that because of the voluntary nature of the DepEd's learning camps, only 10% of learners needing intervention attended the program. The EDCOM II and the Senate basic education panel also found that only 50% of learners needing intervention participated in assessments of the NLRP. "Moving forward, I suggest that we look at all these different programs, put them together, and make them cohesive. I am in full support of intensifying programs for literacy and numeracy, as well as our preparations for PISA. What's important for us is to look at all the programs cohesively and how they will improve learning outcomes, especially on foundational skills such as literacy and numeracy" said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The Eight-Week Literacy and Numeracy Program adopts the model of the DepEd's Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines' (ABC+) eight-week learning Learning Recovery Curriculum for grades 1 to 3, which was implemented in Regions V (Bicol) and VI (Western Visayas). Pagkakaugnay ng mga learning recovery programs ng DepEd pinatitiyak ni Gatchalian Habang binabalak ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang pagpapatupad ng eight-week literacy and numeracy program upang iangat ang performance ng mga mag-aaral, hinimok naman ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ahensya na tiyaking magkakaugnay ang mga programa nito para sa learning recovery. Matatandaang binabalak ng DepEd na suspindihin ang regular na academic program upang ipatupad ang eight-week literacy and numeracy program. Sasaklawin ng naturang programa ang mga mag-aaral sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 3 at ipapatupad sa first quarter ng School Year (SY) 2025-2026. Sa third quarter ng school na ito, balak ding magpatupad ng Science Program na may literacy at numeracy components para sa Grade 7 hanggang 10. Layunin ng naturang programa na iangat ang Science scores at proficiency levels ng mga mag-aaral na magiging bahagi ng numeracy at literacy components. Layunin din nito na paghandaan ang 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) na tututok sa Science. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na nagpapatupad na ang kagawaran ng National Learning Recovery Program (NLRP), kabilang ang national learning camp bilang isa sa mga bahagi nito. Matatandaan na hiniling ng senador ang malawakang reporma sa NLRP. Batay sa pagsusuri ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) at ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, 10% lamang ng mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng tulong ang nakilahok sa mga learning camps ng DepEd dahil boluntaryo lamang ang pakikilahok dito. Lumabas din sa pagsusuri ng EDCOM II at ng komite na 50% ng mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng tulong ang nakilahok sa mga assessment para sa NLRP. "Ang mungkahi ko ay suriin natin lahat itong mga programang ito, pagsama-samahin natin sila, at gawin natin silang magkakaugnay. Suportado ko ang mas pinaigting na mga programa para sa literacy at numeracy, pati na ang mga paghahanda natin para sa PISA. Ang mahalaga para sa atin ay tignan ang ugnayan ng mga programa at kung paano nito iaangat ang performance ng ating mga mag-aaral, lalo na sa literacy at numeracy," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Nakabatay ang Eight-Week Literacy and Numeracy Program sa eight-week Learning Recovery Curriculum ng Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines' (ABC+) na ipinatupad ng DepEd sa Rehiyon V (Bicol) at VI (Western Visayas).

