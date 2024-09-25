Charging ahead with electric vehicles

As part of Climate Week and National Clean Energy Week, today’s MI Environment story is courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Electric vehicle using a charger at park.

Noticed something new at your favorite state park? The Michigan DNR has been working diligently to add electric vehicle charging stations to 22 parks, from Belle Isle in Detroit all the way to Burt Lake in Cheboygan County.

Under the Lake Michigan Circuit proposal, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for an EV-friendly route along the Lake Michigan coast. After scouting state parks to host this EV infrastructure, we expanded beyond the original circuit and into the busy I-75 corridors and east toward Lake Huron by forming partnerships among the Consumers Energy “Power MI Drive” campaign, Rivian’s commitment to EV installation and technical support by Adopt-A-Charger. This partnership allowed for free installation of Rivian Level 2 charging stations, courtesy of the Consumers Energy rebate program. In addition, the stations offer free charges for drivers, courtesy of the ITC, International Transmission Company's donation to break down the cost barrier that often accompanies greener energy options. We are seeking additional funding to continue this no-cost-to-drivers service.

These charging stations promote a cleaner environment by encouraging EV travel to recreation destinations across the state while alleviating range anxiety – the fear of running out of battery charge before reaching your destination – that some drivers experience. Eight locations are ready for use, with another 22 locations to come. Additionally, 15 sites across both peninsulas are in the planning process.

The DNR is transitioning its own fleet to align with the Governor's Executive Directive and the MI Healthy Climate Plan. Four EV trucks and two EV SUVs already are operating in parks, and six more are on the way. To keep up with fleet changes, the department is adding EV charging stations at DNR office buildings, too.