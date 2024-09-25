The First Batch to Withdraw the 2024 Fund Allocation of the Central Provident Fund, Money was Credited to Accounts Today

MACAU, September 25 - The first batch of people approved to withdraw the Special Allocation from Budget Surplus 2024 of the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System will receive the relevant funds starting today (25 September), and there are more than 82,000 people in total.

Senior citizens who have registered for automatic withdrawal and eligible for automatic payment, and three types of people (those who attained age 65, or under age 65 and currently receiving disability pension from the Social Security Fund for more than one year, or currently receiving Special Disability Subsidy from the Social Welfare Bureau) who applied for fund withdrawal electronically through the "Macao One Account" or self-service machines in August, and been approved, the approved funds for the government-managed sub-account were deposited in their designated bank accounts on 25 September. As for those who submitted their applications for fund withdrawal in paper form in August, or those who applied in September, the money will be deposited in their designated bank accounts as early as 23 October.

The Social Security Fund reminded those who had not yet registered for automatic withdrawal that they could register at the same time they apply for fund withdrawal this year. For enquiries, residents may visit the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours.