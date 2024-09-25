Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula County Metroparks

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Belmont Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Butler County Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Champaign City of Urbana

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Crawford Holmes Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Darke County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Village of North Star

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Defiance Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware County Transit Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Franklin County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fulton Village of Fayette

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Hamilton County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hardin Forest-Jackson Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry Henry County Combined General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Henry County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes Village of Nashville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lake Lake Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Hamilton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Ironton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Logan Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Belle Center Free Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Valley Hi

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Greenwood Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mahoning Boardman Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mahoning County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Marion Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina County Combined General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami J. R. Clarke Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Bloomfield District Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Muskingum County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Noble Noble County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ottawa Ottawa County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Paulding Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ross Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Sandusky County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Seneca County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Summit Development Finance Authority of Summit County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Metro Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Salem Township Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Van Wert Willshire Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ridge Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren Warren County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Williams City of Bryan

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Montpelier

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Troy Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures

