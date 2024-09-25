Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,343 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County Metroparks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Belmont Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Butler County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Champaign City of Urbana
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Crawford Holmes Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Darke County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of North Star
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Defiance Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Franklin County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fulton Village of Fayette
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Hamilton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin Forest-Jackson Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Henry Henry County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Henry County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Village of Nashville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lake Lake Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Hamilton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Ironton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Logan Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Belle Center Free Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Valley Hi
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greenwood Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Boardman Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mahoning County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Marion Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami J. R. Clarke Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Bloomfield District Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Muskingum County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Ottawa County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Paulding Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ross Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Sandusky County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Metro Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Salem Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Willshire Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ridge Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Warren County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Williams City of Bryan
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Montpelier
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more