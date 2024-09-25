Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 26, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County Metroparks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Butler County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|City of Urbana
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Crawford
|Holmes Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Darke County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of North Star
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Franklin County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Village of Fayette
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|Forest-Jackson Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Henry County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Village of Nashville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|Lake Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Hamilton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Ironton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Belle Center Free Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Valley Hi
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greenwood Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mahoning County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|J. R. Clarke Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Bloomfield District Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Muskingum County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Metro Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Salem Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Willshire Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ridge Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Warren County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Warren County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|City of Bryan
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Montpelier
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
