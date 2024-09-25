Award Winning, Forbes Council Member shares her story in new book: Andrea D. Carter inspiring women everywhere

Andrea D. Carter helps Women to Live Fearlessly Join us at the Book Launch October 8th in New York City! Andrea D. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Council

Andrea D. Carter is part of a collaboration sharing advice & inspiring women everywhere to live courageously, and step into leadership

Look at each challenging downward glaze, interruption, or act of exclusion as a challenge to sharpen creativity, innovation & problem-solving skills...” — Andrea D. Carter

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea D. Carter of Belonging First is part of a collaboration sharing advice and inspiring women everywhere to live courageously, step into leadership and live the life of their dreams! Women living fearlessly highlights the importance of living without fear and the positive impact it can have on society. Offering readers a collection of diverse perspectives and experiences from women globally who have excelled across a range of fields and industries. The book aims to inspire and empower women who aspire to a courageous life by providing practical advice, insights, and tools for success.This book is a collection of stories for women by women focused on inspiring purpose, vision and action. Featuring real-life, relatable role-models from all walks of life who are women changing the world through entrepreneurialism, education, conscious living, giving back, advocacy, innovation and more who had the courage to listen to the call to step into their power and took action to make it happen!Learned confidence is one of the most important qualities you need to harness the power of resilience and grit. In a world that conditions people to minimize themselves and “shrink to fit”, learned confidence is one of the most important qualities to succeed explains Carter, “Look at each challenging downward glaze, interruption, or act of exclusion as a challenge to sharpen your creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills, helping you define your bigger goals and vision for your life.”Co-author Peace Mitchell of Women Changing the World Awards says, “Living fearlessly is an incredible force of power that starts with you. Whether you want to change the world, invent an incredible product, take on the big brands, inspire people, take your business global, start a movement or dream bigger in anyway it’s time to take action and follow that calling!”It can be challenging to live fearlessly and Andrea D. Carter gives this advice for others thinking about following their dreams. “Igniting inner confidence isn't about pretending to be fearless, it's about seeing the challenges, embracing your fears, and choosing to move forward despite them.”“We wrote this book because we know that there are so many women out there with big dreams and ambitions who are playing small and being held back by fear and self-doubt. We wanted to send a strong and clear message to the world and to women everywhere that it doesn’t have to be this way, and this book will guide you through overcoming your fears and self doubt and inspire you to instead embrace the courage to follow your dreams.” Mitchell explains.Women Living Fearlessly launches globally in New York on October 8 and with an online festival featuring interviews and presentations from each of the authors during November.For more information about Women Living Fearlessly visit www.wcwpress.com For an interview with Andrea D. Carter, CEO & Founder & Forbes Business Council, contact (844) 235-6642, https://www.belongingfirst.com and ac@belongingfirst.com

