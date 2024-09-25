Triovance Named Finalist in Prestigious INCIDE Booster Program

Company to Showcase its Innovative ‘Cure from Within’ Diabetic Foot Care Technology to Participating INCIDE Investors as it Advances Toward Clinical Studies

We’re really pleased to be selected as a finalist in the INCIDE Booster Program, and we look forward to showcasing our ‘cure from within’ approach to treating diabetic foot disease with investors” — Blanca Segura, PhD, CEO of Triovance.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triovance is proud to announce its selection as one of the finalists in the highly competitive INCIDE Booster Program, which aims to accelerate the development of innovative companies and academic institutions in the life sciences sector. Out of 67 applicants, Triovance is one of only eight private companies selected as a finalist.Organized by Fundación Incide A.C., the INCIDE Booster Program is a groundbreaking initiative focused on driving competitiveness, productivity and value creation in science, technology and innovation companies originating in Latin America. The program spans eight weeks and offers finalists an intensive schedule of workshops, mentorship sessions and conferences, providing them with the knowledge and resources necessary to succeed in the biotechnology industry.As part of INCIDE, participants present their refined business strategies to potential investors and industry leaders to secure investment and business partnerships.“We’re really pleased to be selected as a finalist in the INCIDE Booster Program, and we look forward to showcasing our ‘cure from within’ approach to treating diabetic foot disease with investors,” said Blanca Segura, PhD, CEO of Triovance.About TriovanceTriovance is a late-preclinical stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of diabetic foot disease by curing from within. Its lead product, TRV-01, is an engineered skin substitute, genetically modified to deliver insulin and VEGF directly to wound beds. TRV-01 enhances blood flow and improves cellular regeneration while protecting the wound. A low-cost, non-invasive, scalable solution for outpatient care, it is the only therapeutic solution that cures diabetic foot disease at the source. Visit www.triovance.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About the INCIDE Booster ProgramThe INCIDE Pharma & Healthtech Booster by New Genesis is an intensive eight-week program for biotechnology startups, providing tools and insights to raise capital successfully. Through workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions, participants receive guidance from the New Genesis team and pharmaceutical industry leaders on their business model, intellectual property strategy, market assessment and investor pitch materials. At the end of the program, finalists present their pitch in a Demo Day to secure investments and partnerships from pharmaceutical companies, venture capital firms and family offices.

