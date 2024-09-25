Strengthening Sustainable Public Procurement Practices in Asia and the Pacific: Mainstreaming Green Construction Materials

Agenda Click to view

Time of Event

Day 1: 09.00 - 16.30 (Tokyo time)

Day 2: 09.00 - 16.30 (Tokyo time)

Day 3: 09.00 - 16.30 (Tokyo time)

Day 4: 09.00 - 13.30 (Tokyo time)

Summary

Over the last decade, sustainable public procurement (SPP) has become established as a critical tool for advancing environmental, social, and economic goals.

Public procurement represents approximately 15% of global GDP, and is responsible for an equivalent share of total greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting its significant impact on the environment. Adopting SPP practices can accelerate the green transition by shifting markets toward climate-friendly materials and practices, lowering long-term costs, and improving administrative efficiencies. As governments strive to meet their climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, SPP becomes an essential mechanism for decarbonizing construction and infrastructure sectors, while simultaneously improving governance and promoting socioeconomic well-being.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming ADB-ADBI workshop on Strengthening Sustainable Public Procurement Practices in Asia and the Pacific, which will be held from 29 October – 1 November 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, aims to enhance the capacity of key stakeholders from the across developing Asia and the Pacific to adopt and apply sustainable procurement practices (SPP) in their respective jurisdictions, create an enabling regulatory and fiscal environment, and exchange transferable lessons and good practices on the challenges and opportunities associated with SPP.

Over the course of four days, participants will explore the latest global trends and country approaches in sustainable procurement, with a focus on institutional frameworks, market engagement mechanisms, green construction materials, and technological innovations. Government policy makers and technical experts will participate in a series of interactive panel sessions and roundtables, in-person site visits, and case studies, gaining practical and technical knowledge to promote sustainability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance socioeconomic well-being in the region.

Ultimately, this event is designed to equip participants with the skills and insights needed to accelerate green transition by adopting sustainable procurement practices, mainstreaming green construction materials, and implementing standardized quality benchmarks across sectors throughout the region.

Objectives

Strengthening participants’ technical knowledge and practical skills in sustainable public procurement: by enhancing participants’ understanding of the latest regional and global developments, regulatory tools and fiscal approaches, and market engagement practices, and the current state of technological innovation in climate-friendly materials, the workshop is designed to accelerate decarbonization and the green transition in Asia and the Pacific.

by enhancing participants’ understanding of the latest regional and global developments, regulatory tools and fiscal approaches, and market engagement practices, and the current state of technological innovation in climate-friendly materials, the workshop is designed to accelerate decarbonization and the green transition in Asia and the Pacific. Exploring and exchanging case studies, illustrative examples, and good practices from across the region: through an interactive and diverse portfolio of roundtable discussions, site visits to leading firms in Japan, expert lectures, and breakout groups, the workshop will enable speakers and participants to unlock the available opportunities and tackle the associated challenges of public procurement as a strategic tool to drive innovation, promote inclusivity, and tackle climate change.

through an interactive and diverse portfolio of roundtable discussions, site visits to leading firms in Japan, expert lectures, and breakout groups, the workshop will enable speakers and participants to unlock the available opportunities and tackle the associated challenges of public procurement as a strategic tool to drive innovation, promote inclusivity, and tackle climate change. Creating a community of practice within and beyond Asia and the Pacific: by bringing together leading sustainable procurement practitioners from across the globe and participants drawn from government procurement agencies in developing Asia and the Pacific, the workshop will provide an enriching and dynamic environment to facilitate dialogue on the various approaches to sustainable public procurement.

by bringing together leading sustainable procurement practitioners from across the globe and participants drawn from government procurement agencies in developing Asia and the Pacific, the workshop will provide an enriching and dynamic environment to facilitate dialogue on the various approaches to sustainable public procurement. Demonstrating impact and upgrading performance: the workshop will furnish speakers and participants with the skills needed to monitor and evaluate performance, maximize the impact of fiscal and regulatory interventions designed to advance sustainable public procurement, and design reporting mechanisms and results-based indicators to ensure that projects meet their sustainability objectives.

Target Participants

This workshop is designed for government stakeholders seeking to enhance their understanding of good practices on mobilizing procurement and mainstreaming green construction materials.

