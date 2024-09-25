ADB Maintains Cambodia’s Growth Forecast for 2024-2025

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA (25 September 2024) —The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its growth forecast for Cambodia at 5.8% for 2024 and 6.0% for 2025. It has revised down its earlier inflation projection for 2024 from 2.0% to 0.5%, reflecting the slow increase in food prices and decline in fuel prices in the first half of 2024, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2024.

“The rebound in the manufacturing sector— especially garments, footwear, and travel goods (GFT) — is powering the country’s economic growth,” said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma. “Agriculture and tourism are steadily gaining ground, while continued inflows of foreign direct investment are fueling the country’s economic momentum. Together, these forces are setting the stage for a promising 2024 and positioning Cambodia for robust growth in 2025 and beyond.”

The lowering of inflation forecasts reflects reduced prices of fuel-related goods and services, along with decreased costs of fertilizers, providing support to agricultural production. This will provide much-needed relief for people, especially the most vulnerable, who have faced challenges in recent years due to rising food and fuel prices.

The report highlighted that GFT exports rose by 16.9% year on year in the first half of 2024, rebounding from an 18.6% decline during the same period the previous year. Meanwhile, growth in exports of non-GFT products slowed to 1.3% year on year from 21.2%. Imports of construction materials and equipment surged by 23.3% year on year in the first half of 2024, driven by public infrastructure investment.

Agriculture is projected to grow by 1.2% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025. Services are forecast to grow by 5.4% in 2024 before tapering to 5.2% in 2025. This forecast is supported by a 22.7% year on year increase in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2024, reaching 94.8% of the pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2019.

Foreign investment inflows continued although they decelerated somewhat to $2 billion by mid-2024, from $2.1 billion during the same period last year. This was supported by growth in nonfinancial sectors. However, investment in the financial sector slowed appreciably due to lower banking profits.

Potential risks to Cambodia’s economic outlook include weaker growth in major economies like the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and the United States, high private debt, volatile global fuel prices, and severe impact from extreme weather events.

