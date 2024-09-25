After moving to England from Bulgaria, Desislava experienced her first episode of schizophrenia. She shares the stigma and discrimination she faced when seeking employment, but has built a meaningful life since.

I’m 39 years old and suffer from schizophrenia. I’ve had two episodes till now. My first one started when I was 33 years old. I was hearing voices, seeing things; too scared for my life, didn’t sleep or eat at all. I spent three months in hospital after my second crisis. My family was in Bulgaria, I was in England by myself.

Half a month before I got discharged from the hospital, I was already looking for a new job and place to stay, as when I went into crisis, I lost my accomodation and job. I was in the city centre walking around and saw a shop for hair products. Because I have long, thick curly hair, the owner of the shop offered I work there as they were looking for an assistant. I was very happy and excited because of the opportunity.

I saw the owner again after I spoke with the hospital to see if I was ok to start work. At the time of the job offer, my address was the hospital. Because the owner asked for my address, I told her about my health condition and the hospital where I was living. She then changed her attitude towards me. She changed her face and tone of voice. She cancelled the job offer, said to me that “I’d get too emotional” and perhaps I wouldn’t work well.