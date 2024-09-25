DCFS Names New Deputy Secretary, Aly Rau

Newsroom Medical Director, Dr. Rebecca Hook, Will Serve as Interim Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has named Aly Rau as its new Deputy Secretary. In this role, Rau will oversee the Child Welfare and Family Support divisions, Emergency Preparedness, Governmental Affairs, Communications and Licensing, and exercise administrative and operational oversight of all other areas within the agency.

Dr. Rebecca Hook will serve as Director of Medical Services and Interim Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare.

“I am incredibly excited to have Aly Rau as Deputy Secretary,” DCFS Secretary David Matlock said. “Her experience and insight make her uniquely qualified to help guide this organization. Dr. Hook is a phenomenon, and, together, they make an amazing team. I am looking forward to our continued direction forward.”

Rau said, “I am honored to continue working alongside Secretary Matlock as Deputy Secretary. Our agency’s work is vitally important, spanning the continuum of prevention, support and intervention. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role to help strengthen Louisiana’s families and accelerate our children’s pathway home.”

Rau has previously served as Assistant Secretary for both the Child Welfare and Family Support divisions within DCFS. During her tenure with Family Support, she led the team that stood up the new SUN Bucks summer EBT program in a record 45 days, providing almost $80 million in grocery benefits to more than 665,000 school-age children.

As Assistant Secretary for Child Welfare, Rau helped build stronger relationships between caseworkers and foster parents, transformed the organizational structure of the division, and brought innovative solutions to ongoing issues. By prioritizing collaboration and transparency, Rau laid a solid foundation for continued success in child welfare services.

"Dr. Hook's service as interim Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare brings a new dimension to our leadership team," said Rau. "Her medical expertise and proactive approach are exactly what we need to address the challenges facing our children and families today."

Hook, a former pediatric emergency room physician, was appointed the agency’s first Director of Medical Services in September 2023. Since joining DCFS, Hook has served as an in-house clinical resource for caseworkers and other staff responding to cases of child abuse and neglect, as well as creating medical standards and healthcare guidelines for children and youth involved in child welfare.

Hook has been at the forefront of bringing awareness to the fentanyl crisis affecting communities across Louisiana, advocating for targeted interventions to protect children from the dangers of substance abuse.

She has strengthened the agency’s relationships with healthcare providers statewide, fostering alliances that improve care for children in the state's custody. She has initiated collaborative efforts with other state agencies, including the Louisiana Department of Health and the Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, to ensure a continuum of medical and behavioral healthcare for children entering foster care.

“By working together, we can improve the overall health and well-being of children across Louisiana," Hook said. "I am grateful for the trust placed in me by Secretary Matlock and Deputy Secretary Rau. I look forward to this new challenge knowing that the children we serve need us to be their voices.”