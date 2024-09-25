Nearly $270K in Unapproved FDA Drugs Seized by Cincinnati CBP

CINCINNATI–During a week-long joint operation between U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), CBP officers inspected hundreds of boxes containing possible counterfeit and unapproved medications. A wide variety of unapproved FDA drugs were discovered during inspections including counterfeit injectables and pills. The operation was a success with a total of 63 shipments seized. Had all 63 shipments been legitimate, the combined value of all the drugs would have been over $268,000.

During the operation, CBP officers intercepted shipments containing counterfeit Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trulicity injections that are in demand for positive results in weight loss. Ozempic is FDA-approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, however the injectable is not FDA-approved in the treatment of weight loss. During the operation, CBP officers seized a total of 12 shipments of counterfeit pre-filled medicated pens.

Various other medications discovered were Botox, Minoxidil, and Riaxon. These pharmaceuticals originated in many different countries such as China, South Korea, India, Italy, Guatemala, United Kingdom, and Canada. The seized shipments had final destinations all over the United States including Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Purchasing regulated cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals online can potentially pose serious health risks to the consumer. Consumers may believe the products are genuine, but there is no guarantee the products purchased are made in good manufacturing conditions unless they are purchased from a legitimate source.

“Counterfeit and fraudulent prescription drugs originating from other countries and shipped into the U.S., particularly injectable products that should be sterile, can present a serious health risk to those who use them. The drugs have not undergone the proper FDA review, testing and may contain unknown or dangerous ingredients,” said Dan Solis, FDA Assistant Commissioner for Import Operations. “We will continue to work with our CBP partners at ports of entry to remain watchful and intercept these potentially dangerous products, preventing them from reaching U.S. consumers and protecting the public health.”

CBP works closely with FDA to protect the nation’s drug supply. CBP enforces laws for partner agencies including FDA. CBP targets and inspects questionable shipments being imported into the U.S. and completes enforcements action when necessary. The health risks of the products seized is concerning for multiple factors, one being the unknown ingredients. There is no guarantee the ingredients are not dangerous when purchasing from unapproved sources online. CBP recommends consumers purchase pharmaceuticals from reputable sources, and ensure they are administered by properly trained and licensed medical professionals.

“CBP officers in Cincinnati work tirelessly to combat the importation of illegal shipments of goods such as counterfeit Botox and Ozempic injectables,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations-Chicago. “These drugs can be expensive and hard to acquire in many locations, but CBP urges consumers to only purchase these medications from reputable sources. Cheap prices are not always the safest, especially when it comes to your health and wellbeing.”

CBP works jointly with the FDA to combat the importation of illegal medications and beauty products that pose health risks for consumers. If you would like to find out more information, the FDA provides guidance on how human drugs can be legitimately imported into the United States.

