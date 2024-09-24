Gov. Little comments on quagga mussel detection in Snake River

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture that a small number of quagga mussels were detected in the Snake River.

“Idaho had the foresight years ago to start investing in the resources needed to detect and eradicate invasive species, and that investment is paying off. I want to thank my partners in the Idaho Legislature for making this happen. With an effective, robust invasive species program in place, we are far better off today than we were even a year ago when quagga mussels were first detected in the Snake River. One of our greatest success stories as a state has been the coordinated, rapid response to quagga mussels last fall, but we knew we would be on watch for a period of five years. I have great confidence in the team at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and their many, many partners to continue to tackle this problem with minimal disruption to the public.

“Idaho’s water faces many threats. Managing our water well is one of our highest priorities because our water is simply too precious to hand over to anyone but our own. As farmers continue to progress toward a new deal, the news today highlights the importance of working together so WE determine our water destiny.

“This news also highlights the importance of priorities. Idaho is one of the best run states in the nation because we manage government responsibly and make strategic investments where they matter – such as our invasive species program, water infrastructure, fire suppression, and other important areas. I will continue to work closely with my legislative partners to make sure we stay focused on the things that matter,” Governor Little said.

Additional details about the quagga mussel detection is available at https://agri.idaho.gov/news-and-updates/.