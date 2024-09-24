DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2024

DLIR Announces 2024 Workforce Development Heroes

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced the recipients of the second annual Workforce Development Hero Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals and organizations. September is Workforce Development Month, a time to honor workforce development leaders and staff across Hawaiʻi, as well as draw attention to the resources available to those looking for work, wanting to prepare for in-demand employment or exploring their career options.

“Ensuring that businesses have access to skilled workers, while helping job seekers find meaningful employment, is essential to equipping both local businesses and workers with the talent and expertise needed to thrive as Hawaiʻi’s economy evolves,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay.

The Workforce Development Hero Awards honor key contributors to workforce excellence across the islands, acknowledging their dedication and innovation in advancing employment opportunities and skill development in Hawaiʻi. The awards drew nominations from across the state, showcasing the vast range of individuals and institutions working toward strengthening Hawaiʻi’s workforce.

2024 Workforce Development Hero Award Winners:

O ʻ ahu: Lord Ryan Lizardo, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and Ariel Villanueva, Ewa Makai Middle School

ʻ Lord Ryan Lizardo, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and Ariel Villanueva, Ewa Makai Middle School Maui: Nicolette van Der Lee, University of Hawaiʻi, Maui Campus

Nicolette van Der Lee, University of Hawaiʻi, Maui Campus Kaua ʻ i: Kaina Makua, Kumanu I Ke Ala

ʻ Kaina Makua, Kumanu I Ke Ala Hawai ʻ i Island: Kevin Aki, County of Hawaiʻi

ʻ Kevin Aki, County of Hawaiʻi Legislator of the Year: Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz

Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz Lifetime Achievement Award: David Lassner, President, University of Hawaiʻi

“Each of this year’s Workforce Development Heroes has gone above and beyond in creating pathways to opportunity,” said the Workforce Development Council Executive Director Bennette Misalucha. “Their efforts have empowered individuals, strengthened communities, and contributed to the overall resilience and competitiveness of Hawaiʻi’s workforce.”

The Workforce Development Hero finalists include Michael Cardenas, MC3 Technologies, Katie Hokama, Hilo Benioff Medical Center, Tracey Kaneshige, Workforce Development Division, DLIR, Joy Korkowski, Kaiser Permanente, Diane Oda, Workforce Development Division, DLIR, Constancio Paranal III, Department of Economic Revitalization, City and County of Honolulu, Erick Pascua, Workforce Development Division, DLIR, Jenna Silifaiva, County of Maui, Jeffrey Tom, WorkHawaiʻi Job Readiness Program, Deborah Uemura (Nakashima), Hawaiʻi National Guard Work for Warriors Program, Bridget Orsatelli, ʻŌmaʻo Ranch Lands, and Ashley Wang, Booz Allen.

Lifetime Achievement Award

A special Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to David Lassner, President of the University of Hawaiʻi, for his 46 years of distinguished service at UH. Under his leadership, the UH system has become a driving force in meeting Hawaiʻi’s workforce needs, setting records in research, graduation rates and inclusion of underrepresented populations. His dedication to affordable education and workforce advancement, combined with a recent $1 million donation to support graduate students in technology fields, reflects his deep commitment to creating opportunities for future generations.

Legislator of the Year

Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz is being recognized as Legislator of the Year for his commitment to advancing workforce development across the state. As Chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, Dela Cruz has championed workforce development as a critical component in retaining local talent and meeting the needs of Hawaiʻi’s employers. Facing a state workforce vacancy rate averaging 30%, Dela Cruz spearheaded efforts to create the Hele Imua Internship Program.

In 2022, the program was allocated $5.3 million, creating 330 interns with the state Executive Branch and four scholarships though the Ho‘oilina Scholarship program. The Ho‘oilina Scholarship is a partnership between the DLIR, Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA) and the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business, School of Travel Industry Management that provides support to Hawai‘i public high school graduates pursuing careers in the hospitality, the tourism or the transportation industries.

Awards Ceremony Future of Work Conference

The Future of Work 2025 Conference will honor the seven Workforce Development Hero awardees on September 30, 2024, at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi. The event will highlight each winner’s contributions to workforce development and celebrate their achievements.

To register for the conference, click here.

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/