NOW HIRING! TBI Accountant 2

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

Accountant 2 Fiscal Unit TBI Headquarters Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Grant Management: Audits grant expenses and reconciles grant financial transactions to billing reports to verify accounting strings and correct amounts to be used to request reimbursement. Compiles and prepares financial activity reports for use by internal and external customers for multiple grants with different funding sources. Runs queries and evaluates information to determine compliance with rules, regulations, and policies and procedures. Conducts basic research to gather data for processing transactions and preparing reports.

State Payment Card Coordinator: Reviews, analyzes, and audits financial transactions to determine compliance with rules, regulations, and policies and procedures. Audits and approves vouchers for Accounts Payable and provide support with travel reimbursements to employees. Develops performance evaluation goals and desired work outcomes for assigned subordinates to evaluate and develop job performance. Monitors assigned subordinate performance to accurately inform evaluation results.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and experience equivalent to one year of full-time professional accounting or auditing work OR graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree including thirty-six quarter hours in accounting and experience equivalent to one year of full-time professional accounting or auditing work. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate coursework credit received from an accredited college or university in accounting may substitute for the required experience on a month for month basis to a maximum of one year (e.g., 36 graduate quarter hours in the above listed field may substitute for one year of the required experience) OR Designated as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Monthly Salary: $4,517 – $6,758

For Additional Information: Please email the TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 61825. These positions will be posted on September 24, 2024 – 30, 2024 for five business days.

