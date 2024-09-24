Governor Kotek Releases Clean Tech Manufacturing Task Force Recommendations

Today, Governor Tina Kotek, Senator Ron Wyden, and leaders in the public and private sectors released the Clean Tech Manufacturing Task Force recommendations.

The Clean Tech Manufacturing Task Force seeks to maximize Oregon’s competitiveness in attracting, expanding, and sustaining new and existing clean energy technology manufacturers. This task force aims to capitalize on opportunities from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which includes roughly $60 billion in tax credits, direct loans, and grants for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain. The Task Force is co-chaired by Governor Kotek, Senator Wyden, and Daimler Truck North America President and CEO John O’Leary. Rakesh Aneja, VP and Chief of eMobility at Daimler Truck North America serves as Vice Chair.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to bring millions of dollars to Oregon thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act,” Governor Kotek said. “In turn, we must maximize Oregon’s competitiveness in attracting, expanding, and sustaining new and existing clean energy technology manufacturers. These recommendations are key to ensuring the growth of this sector in our state in the years to come.”

"The Oregon Clean Tech Task Force report charts a bold course for our state to become a national leader in clean energy technology manufacturing and innovation,” Duncan Wyse, Oregon Business Council President and founding task force member said. “This report provides a roadmap for action that will benefit urban and rural communities alike, while positioning Oregon at the forefront of the clean energy revolution. I'm grateful to the diverse group of leaders who came together to develop these recommendations, and I look forward to working with the legislature and stakeholders to turn this vision into reality."

"Thanks to the leadership of Senator Wyden, Governor Kotek, and business executives from across the state, Oregon now has a comprehensive, actionable roadmap to attract and expand clean energy technology manufacturers and jobs,” Nora Apter, Director of Programs, Oregon Environmental Council and founding task force member said.

"This report underscores the magnitude of the economic opportunity for Oregon presented by the global shift toward clean energy. Through targeted state investments and efforts to expand clean energy capacity, promote local innovation, and grow our workforce, Oregon can create and maintain family-wage jobs and boost local economies as a global leader in producing in-demand clean energy technologies.

"We are eager for state leaders to act on the Task Force’s recommendations and deliver economic and climate resilience for communities statewide."

Recommendations include:

Invest in Clean Tech Leadership by providing needed, up-front investment for clean energy technology manufacturing companies to leverage federal and private capital, foster statewide economic vitality and promote quality job creation and retention, prioritizing benefits for economically and socially disenfranchised communities. Establish ‘Clean Tech Centers of Innovation Excellence’ that are strategically located in emerging areas of innovation that also have the potential to serve disadvantaged communities. Promote High Road Job Creation and Inclusive Career Pathways and leverage state and federal investment for workforce training in clean tech. Develop Clean Tech Manufacturing Hubs in strategically chosen location(s) to support collaboration, innovation, workforce development and training, and maximize available land use and energy capacity.

The full list of final recommendations, including subcommittee recommendations, can be found here.

Founding organizations include the Oregon Business Council, Oregon Environmental Council, Oregon BlueGreen Alliance, Oregon Business for Climate and Technology Association of Oregon.

