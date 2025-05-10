State ECC Deactivation; Recovery Efforts Continue Across Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has officially deactivated its emergency coordination center for the March 2025 flood events. State-led recovery efforts remain fully active across impacted communities. OEM continues to work in close coordination with FEMA and local jurisdictions to ensure communities receive the support and resources needed to recover.

Governor Tina Kotek’s April 10 formal request for an extension to Oregon’s major disaster declaration deadline has been accepted, granting the state until May 20, 2025, to submit a request for federal disaster assistance.

“We’ve shifted from response to recovery, but our work is far from done,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “Our teams are fully engaged with local, tribal, and federal partners to assess damage, address unmet needs and deliver critical resources to those affected by the flooding.”

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments Complete

OEM is currently in Phase 3 of the Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (JPDA) process with FEMA. This vital stage involves compiling detailed damage reports from across the state to support the Governor’s decision-making regarding a potential major disaster declaration.

Phase 1 – Survey Damage: Teams reviewed affected infrastructure and homes, documented emergency protective actions, and evaluated threats to health and safety.

Phase 2 – Compile Reports & Data: OEM is working with FEMA to compile data that informs the governor’s request and demonstrates the need for federal assistance.

Phase 3 – Process the Information (Current Phase): If the damage exceeds local and state capacity, a formal request for federal aid may follow.

It’s important to note that a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) does not guarantee a federal disaster declaration but provides the factual basis for determining eligibility and needs.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) coordinates statewide communication to support local jurisdictions during disasters. OEM also manages the processes required to request and access federal disaster assistance and does everything in its power to advocate for Oregonians to receive the maximum amount of federal support available. While OEM continues to work closely with counties and community partners to assess damage and support recovery, the decision to grant federal assistance ultimately rests with the federal government.

Recovery Coordination Remains Active

In addition to ongoing work with FEMA’s Individual and Public Assistance programs, OEM has activated the State Recovery Functions (SRFs), continues to support Long-Term Recovery Groups (LTRGs), and is assisting in the establishment of new LTRGs within the impacted communities. Long-Term Recovery Groups are groups of local voluntary faith-based, and community organizations that collaborate to address the disaster-related unmet needs of individuals and households.

“OEM remains steadfast in supporting every community on the road to recovery,” McMahon said. “This is a critical time to document needs, identify gaps, and make the case for additional support where it’s truly needed.”

For more information on disaster assistance, how OEM supports recovery efforts, and how to make sure your community is prepared for disasters, visit: www.oregon.gov/OEM



