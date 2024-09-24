Grants Awarded To Community Organizations To Distribute Naloxone

Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston, and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced five community organizations that are receiving funding to prevent overdose deaths and provide substance use treatment in neighborhoods seeing the highest overdose rates, with a focus on serving Black and Latinx communities that are at increased risk. In addition to this announcement for National Recovery Month in September, BPHC’s Recovery Services Bureau is partnering on events to celebrate those in recovery, distributing harm reduction materials, and launching a campaign to educate the public about ways to protect loved ones from overdose.

“The devastating impact of the opioid epidemic is felt around our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This funding will empower community organizations to support their neighbors struggling with substance use disorder and assist in unlocking valuable resources for individuals on the path to recovery.”

“Opioid overdose deaths are preventable. By partnering with community organizations, we can fight stigma and increase awareness in our communities,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “I am grateful to these organizations for increasing access to naloxone, reaching people who are at increased risk of overdose, and helping to reduce disparities.”

The five community organizations will receive a total of $1 million from the Community Overdose Response Grants, a one-time fund and the second use of Boston’s opioid remediation funding, decided after an extensive community engagement process led by BPHC that invited residents to inform how the money should be spent. The organizations will connect people to substance use treatment and other services, educate the public about overdose prevention, and distribute and train people in how to use naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The organizations are:

The selected organizations can spend the funds over three years. When considering grant applications, BPHC was intentional in choosing organizations that serve Black and Latinx communities in Dorchester, East Boston, Mattapan, Roxbury, and the South End. The Commission’s Health of Boston Data Update 2024 report shows that from 2019 to 2023, the overdose mortality increased 124.5% for Black residents and 44.2% for Latinx residents, making it one of the leading causes of early death for Black and Latinx men.

“This funding will help ensure that we can directly impact the lives of Nubian Square area residents who are living with substance use disorder,” said Abdifatah Ahmed President, of Community Caring Clinic. “We are grateful for the City of Boston and BPHC’s partnership in addressing the opioid crisis, which touches everyone in our community.”

The Community Overdose Response Grants are part of the Commission’s strategy to reduce overdose deaths and increase access to naloxone throughout the city. Newly launched this month, Boston-based community organizations and businesses can now request naloxone in bulk for free at boston.gov/naloxone. There is also a new permanent stand in the lobby of BPHC headquarters at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, where residents can pick up naloxone and drug testing strips for free. Naloxone is sourced through the Community Naloxone Program offered by the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Services.

In addition, BPHC’s Recovery Services Bureau is partnering on several events to celebrate those in recovery this National Recovery Month. On September 25, the Commission, Nubian Square Task Force, Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, and Boston Public Library will host “Nubian Square Recovery Day” at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library. The event will feature recovery speakers, live arts, food, entertainment, naloxone distribution, and HIV testing. This year’s event also honors Kattie Portis, who was an influential activist, public servant, and leader of treatment programs in Boston. The Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture funded 24 Hour Power, a nonprofit that supports artists in recovery and prevents overdoses using the arts, to create a portrait of Portis.

"We are honored to continue our ongoing partnership with BPHC during National Recovery Month and throughout the year,” said Tom Johnston, Manager for Events and Partnerships for the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture. “The arts play a crucial role in recovery for so many of us, and we are grateful to be part of the healing."

Then on September 26, Massachusetts Recovery Day begins at the Parkman Bandstand and marches to the Shubert Theatre. BPHC and the Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery (MOAR) partner for this event, which uplifts recovery stories and vital services. On the last day of September, Boston City Hall will be lit purple in recognition of Recovery Month. A calendar featuring additional Recovery Month events can be found here.