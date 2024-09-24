eHealth Saskatchewan and SGEU Local 1579 Ratify Memorandum of Agreement

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 24, 2024

A Memorandum of Agreement between eHealth Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) Local 1579 has been ratified by both parties.

The agreement provides annual wage increases of 3 per cent, 3 per cent and 1.67 per cent. The renewed collective agreement is effective from Oct. 1, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2025.

"I am pleased with the level of commitment and efficiency demonstrated by both parties to reach an agreement after only seven months of bargaining, followed by a quick ratification process," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "The end result is an agreement that is fair and beneficial to both the employees and eHealth Saskatchewan."

SGEU Local 1579 represents about 650 employees of eHealth Saskatchewan. The majority provide IT and related support to the health system province-wide; others provide health cards and Vital Statistics services, or work in administrative and other organizational support roles.

The last agreement expired Sept. 30, 2022.

