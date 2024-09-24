More Than $3.9 Billion Invested Since 2020 Toward Improving Highways

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 24, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan reflects on the past four years of significant investments into our province's infrastructure. These investments improve safety, support our export-based economy and work toward the goal of improving 10,000 km of highways by 2030.

"Our government recognizes the importance of strategic funding to build, maintain and operate a safe and reliable highway network, along with continued improvements on the road ahead to keep our great province strong," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "This critical infrastructure helps people get to the places and services they need, while it moves the products of our key industries that create jobs and support our strong and growing export-based economy."

More than $3.9 billion has been invested overall since 2020-21 toward such initiatives as building passing lanes, upgrading thin membrane surface (TMS) highways, maintenance activities and other significant infrastructure. This overall investment includes a $300 million Stimulus Program; a booster shot to Saskatchewan's economy during the global pandemic.

Highlights within the first five years of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan include:

More than 40 new sets of passing lanes throughout the province, which improves safety on strategic trade corridors, as the province ships to more than 160 countries around the globe.

More than 840 km of TMS improvements.

More than 85 bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects.

More than 1,100 culvert replacement projects.

Major projects and other initiatives include:

Twinning segments of Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and southeast of Corinne.

Continuing work to improve the Highway 5 corridor between Saskatoon and Humboldt.

The completion of the Garson Lake Road to the Alberta-Saskatchewan Border.

Development of an ongoing passing lane strategy, which includes future projects on Highway 10 between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville, along with Highway 17 from Lloydminster heading north.

More than $350 million toward building, maintaining and operating the transportation system in Northern Saskatchewan.

Completion of a five-year, $100 million investment in road safety.

This recent and ongoing work means an expected 5,900 kms of highways will be improved in the first five years of the provincial government's Growth Plan and positions Saskatchewan to be ahead of the pace needed to meet the goal of 10,000 kms improved by 2030.

