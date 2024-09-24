SPEAK YOUR WAY TO CASH® RANKS #370 ON INC. 5000’S LIST OF FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN AMERICA

Ashley Kirkwood, the founder of Speak Your Way To Cash.

Top-Tier Sales Training Firm Boosts 300,000+ Experts Globally, Ranking 14th in GA and in the Top 3% of Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speak Your Way To Cash️, the revolutionary consulting firm founded by trailblazing entrepreneur Ashley Kirkwood and her husband Chris, is proud to announce its slot on this year's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.This honor is among the most coveted in the entrepreneurial world, celebrating trailblazing businesses that exemplify innovation and excellence.The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for spotlighting companies that have proven to be industry leaders, and Speak Your Way To Cash️’s inclusion underscores its extraordinary growth and significant impact."We built our business from the ground up, growing from $0 to a million-dollar firm in under five years,” says Ashley. "Starting in a small conference room with just 10 people and $800, it's incredible to see our seventh year in business recognized by Inc. 5000 as we continue contributing to the economic growth of entire communities."Ashley Kirkwood, a former $300,000 partner-track law associate, left her lucrative legal career to establish Speak Your Way To Cash️ with a clear mission to help diverse experts secure corporate contracts and master sophisticated sales strategies.What began as a bold leap has now blossomed into a global powerhouse, boasting a vibrant community of over 300,000 experts and amassing 7,500 dedicated customers. Under the visionary leadership of Ashley and Chris, Speak Your Way To Cash️ has soared to the top 3% of women-owned businesses in America.Kirkwood’s innovative approach challenges women with expertise to reach for the top of the market, and her success is a testament to this strategy. The company’s influence extends globally, impacting hundreds of thousands of individuals each year and fostering a thriving international team. The acclaimed “Speak Your Way To Cash️” podcast, with over 150,000 downloads, amplifies Ashley’s powerful message of empowerment and entrepreneurship.Known for hosting high-level, multi-faceted events, including the largest event for Black women business owners, Black Women Sell Live, Speak Your Way to Cashcontinues to equip experts to supercharge their sales with top-level strategies for success. Join them along with the smartest, most profitable Black women experts in the world from October 3-5 in Atlanta, GA. Register at: https://www.blackwomensellevent.com/ To learn more about Speak Your Way To Cash, please visit www.speakyourwaytocash.com ABOUT SPEAK YOUR WAY TO CASH️:Speak Your Way To Cash️, founded by Ashley and Chris Kirkwood, empowers experts to monetize their expertise through corporate offers. Since its inception in 2019, the company has evolved from a single event into a comprehensive platform for expert empowerment. It has built a global community of over 300,000 experts and 7,500 customers, standing among the top 3% of women-owned businesses in America by revenue. The company’s approach, rooted in no-nonsense training, bridges the gap between individual expertise and corporate success by exposing small businesses to the strategic thought processes of major corporations. Integrating faith-based principles into their business model, Speak Your Way To Cash️ impacts hundreds of thousands annually and supports a growing global team.ABOUT ASHLEY KIRKWOOD:Ashley Kirkwood is an award-winning mindset and sales strategist, international speaker, best-selling author, and former trial lawyer. She believes that you should use The Currency of Confidence® to create a life custom-designed for you. In fact, that’s the title of her signature talk, performed at colleges and corporations nationwide. She has helped doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, consultants, therapists, DEI experts, and many other experts package and position their expertise to land large corporate and collegiate speaking contracts using her proprietary P.A.I.D. Methodology️. She left her $300,000 corporate associate attorney salary to start her own speaking company and law firm and quickly learned it’s easier to build a business fueled by large clients who consistently work with you. Through her book, podcast and Facebook group, all of which are called, “Speak Your Way To Cash️,” Ashley is known for hosting powerful live events that teach CEOs of growing companies to boost sales and secure 5- to 6-figure corporate deals, that fuel their growth to becoming seven-figure brands. Her expertise and inspiring journey have been featured in ESSENCE, Forbes, Business Insider, Black Enterprise, Atlanta News First, ABC Atlanta, NBC Chicago, WCIU, and more, solidifying her status as a sought-after thought leader and industry expert.

