DailyPay And WorkJam Join Forces To Bring Earned Wage Access To Millions of Frontline Workers

Partnership empowers frontline employers to enhance engagement and retention

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay, a worktech company and leading provider of earned wage access, is joining forces with WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace to bring financial wellness and flexibility to daily workers."The partnership with WorkJam speaks to our commitment to empowering daily workers with the tools that enable them to be great at their jobs,” said Stacy Greiner, CEO of DailyPay. "Our employer-sponsored earned wage access solution is a win-win for both workers and employers, who are consistently challenged with retaining top talent. Research from the Hanover Group shows that 95% of companies offering an earned wage access solution today believe it has a positive impact on employee retention.”"Partnering with DailyPay is a natural extension of WorkJam’s mission to empower frontline workers with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed," said Steve Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. "By integrating DailyPay’s earned wage access solution into our platform, we’re not only enhancing the employee experience but also enabling businesses to drive greater engagement and retention. This collaboration will help companies create a more connected, motivated workforce while simplifying how employees manage their earnings and time."Demonstrating this win-win for workers and employers, recent research underscores the critical role earned wage access plays in boosting workplace performance. A Harvard Kennedy School study also found that 79% of employees using EWA experienced less financial stress and were more motivated at work. In fact, data from Arizent notes about 7 in 10 (69%) employees who previously paid late fees do this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay.The announcement with WorkJam demonstrates DailyPay’s continued growth and expansion, coming on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of expanding internationally.By embedding DailyPay’s EWA solution into WorkJam’s platform, frontline employees will benefit from an all-in-one SuperApp experience, powered by industry leaders in both EWA and workforce management.With this partnership, employers will be able to leverage DailyPay’s award-winning platform to strengthen their relationships with employees, boosting satisfaction and reducing turnover.WorkJam is a digital workplace platform designed to improve frontline workforce management. WorkJam’s proprietary tools enable organizations to centralize employee communications, offer on-demand training, provide self-service scheduling, and manage tasks more effectively, all through one app. Industries with large frontline workforces, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution, are served by WorkJam, whose key clients include Shell, Ulta Beauty, and Kroger.Workjam and DailyPay announced the partnership during the HR Tech Conference & Expo, taking place September 24-27 in Las Vegas.About DailyPay, Inc.DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About WorkJamFounded in 2014, WorkJam is dedicated to improving the lives of frontline workers through a comprehensive digital workplace solution that includes communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more, all within a single app. Available in over 50 languages, WorkJam helps organizations bridge language barriers and create inclusive work environments. With Total Workforce Orchestration, WorkJam enables large enterprises to enhance productivity, engagement, and retention by seamlessly integrating their workforce operations. For more information, visit www.WorkJam.com Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comAdriana Balladriana.ball@dailypay.com

