Security Solutions Services to Highlight Security Culture and Behavior at the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium

Michigan-based cybersecurity leader aims to enhance organizational resilience and security awareness amid rising threats.

Creating a robust security culture is critical in today’s rapidly evolving digital environment.” — Erick Wicklund, Chief Technology Officer at S-3

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security Solutions Services LLC (S-3), a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to showcase its expertise at the 3rd Annual Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium, which will be held at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center in Marquette from September 30 through October 2, 2024.The symposium will feature Erick Wicklund, Chief Technology Officer at S-3. Wicklund’s presentation, titled “Implementing a Security Culture and Behavior Program,” will delve into the essential strategies organizations need to embed security into their daily operations, ultimately reducing incidents caused by human error.“We are honored to participate in the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium 2024,” said Wicklund. “Creating a robust security culture is critical in today’s rapidly evolving digital environment. Our presentation will focus on practical steps to ensure that security becomes a fundamental part of organizational behavior, helping to safeguard against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”To schedule a meeting with Erick Wicklund during the symposium, contact S-3 Event DetailsWhat: The 3rd Annual Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity SymposiumWhen: September 30 - October 2, 2024Where: Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center | Marquette, MichiganRegistration: To register to attend the 3rd Annual Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium, click here For more detailed information about Security Solutions Services LLC, and its services, please visit https://www.s3svc.com/ About S-3:Founded in 2007, Security Solutions Services LLC (S-3) has established itself as a premier provider of network design, security hardware, software, and storage solutions. With more than 45 years of combined IT sales experience, S-3 offers integrated, flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes, prioritizing superior customer service and precise project management to deliver competitively priced, top quality security solutions. S-3, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades, was recognized by Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a 2024 Partner of the Year, Rising Star of North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.