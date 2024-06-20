Michigan Cybersecurity Company Awarded Prestigious 2024 HPE Partner of the Year Award
Winning this award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of S-3’s entire team.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Solutions Services LLC (S-3), a cybersecurity company that offers a full spectrum of security products and services, has won the esteemed Partner of the Year, Rising Star of North America award at Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Partner Growth Summit annual awards. HPE announced the winners of its HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2024 in recognition of HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.
“Winning this award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of S-3’s entire team,” said Erik Moin, President of S-3. “This recognition only validates our commitment to protecting our clients and continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in our field.”
S-3, which recently moved to Howard Street in downtown Detroit, offers compute, networking and networking hardware, and cybersecurity products and services such as advanced firewalls, IDS/IPS systems, secure remote access solutions, and sophisticated threat analysis and defense technologies to a variety of clients, including government entities, corporations, and businesses.
“The 2024 HPE Partner of the Year Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes to their customers,” said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers.”
For more detailed information about Security Solutions Services LLC, and its services, please visit https://www.s3svc.com/.
About S-3:
Founded in 2007, Security Solutions Services LLC has established itself as a premier provider of network design, security hardware, software, and storage solutions. With more than 45 years of combined IT sales experience, S-3 offers integrated, flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes, prioritizing superior customer service and precise project management to deliver competitively priced, top quality security solutions.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.
