Schneider Downs Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Pro Golfer Neal Shipley

Neal Shipley, courtesy Nicklaus Companies

First-year pro golfer Neal Shipley signed a sponsorship agreement with Schneider Downs, a leading accounting and consulting firm from Pittsburgh and Columbus..

“As I start my career as a professional golfer, partnering with a brand familiar to me from both my hometown and college town is truly special. It's an ideal partnership as I begin my pro career.” — Neal Shipley

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Downs , one of the nation’s largest public accounting and consulting firms, announced today that it has signed a sponsorship agreement with professional golfer Neal Shipley Shipley, 23, turned professional in the summer of 2024 following a notable collegiate amateur career. He was the low amateur at both the 2024 Masters Tournament and the 2024 U.S. Open, becoming only the 9th golfer in PGA TOUR history to achieve this distinction in both tournaments in a single year. Shipley qualified for these events by finishing as the runner-up at the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship. He played college golf at James Madison University before transferring to The Ohio State University . Originally from Pittsburgh, Shipley is currently a member of the PGA TOUR Americas and has received sponsor exemptions to compete in multiple PGA TOUR events.“We are excited to have Neal Shipley represent our brand as he embarks on his professional golfing career,” said Chris M. McElroy, Co-CEO of Schneider Downs. “Neal has strong connections to Pittsburgh, where our headquarters are located, as well as to The Ohio State University, aligning well with our expanding office in Columbus, Ohio. His poise and performance on the golf course make him an ideal ambassador for our firm.”Under the agreement, Shipley will feature the Schneider Downs logo on the right side of his golf shirts through the 2026 season. He will also make personal appearances on behalf of Schneider Downs in both Pittsburgh and Columbus. The firm, headquartered in Pittsburgh and with a significant office in Columbus, finds the partnership particularly fitting given Shipley’s ties to both cities.“As I start my career as a professional golfer, partnering with a brand familiar to me from both my hometown and college town is truly special,” Shipley said. “This is an exciting time for me, and I look forward to representing Schneider Downs and engaging with their team and clients.”About Schneider DownsSchneider Downs is a regional accounting and business consulting firm offering tax, audit, and business advisory services to public and private companies as well as nonprofit organizations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Metropolitan Washington, Schneider Downs serves clients across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Maryland, and globally.

