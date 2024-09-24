Biden-Harris Administration Announces $92 Million from the President’s Investing in America Agenda to Restore and Protect Rivers and Other Aquatic Habitats

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

WASHINGTON — Today as part of Climate Week, the Department of the Interior announced a nearly $92 million investment from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda for 19 projects to restore and protect aquatic ecosystems. This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and annual appropriations implemented by the Bureau of Reclamation will be awarded to projects in California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington for the study, design and construction of aquatic ecosystem restoration projects that will improve the health of fish, wildlife and aquatic ecosystems.

“Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Interior Department continues to advance water solutions that are environmentally and economically sound for the American West,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “We are advancing nature-based solutions that benefit local water supplies, and the wildlife and habitats that support them.”

“These projects funded through the bureau’s Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Program are collaboratively developed and have widespread regional benefits, improving the health of fisheries, wildlife and aquatic habitats,” said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “This is an important part of our toolbox to improve the ecosystem, mitigate impacts of drought, and improve climate resiliency.”

At a time when tackling the climate crisis could not be more critical, President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is a major investment in the conservation and stewardship of America’s public lands that will lead to better outdoor spaces and habitats for people and wildlife for generations to come. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law builds on proven, nature-based projects, programs, and partnerships to protect cherished wildlife and nature resources while creating good-paying union jobs to strengthen communities. Projects announced today build on comprehensive investments being implemented throughout the Department to restore rivers, streams and wetlands and safeguard aquatic habitats, including a $200 million investment for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Fish Passage Program.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Reclamation is investing a total of $8.3 billion over five years for water infrastructure projects, including rural water, water storage, conservation and conveyance, nature-based solutions, dam safety, water purification and reuse, and desalination. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed in November 2021, Reclamation has announced more than $4.2 billion for an ever-growing list of 586 projects.

These projects also advance President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets the goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Today's investments are part of a total $1 billion provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the WaterSMART program. For a complete list of projects, click here.

