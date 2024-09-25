HSS Launches 'Vidyadaan' Charity Drive to Support Students Across America

Vidyadaan at Brentwood CA Vidyaaan Iselin, NJ

"Vidyadaan" school supplies drive drew HSS volunteers & donors, providing over 2,000 items, including backpacks and notebooks, benefiting nearly 2,400 students.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA has successfully completed its "Vidyadaan" school supplies donation drive, organized by 13 regional chapters across the nation. The initiative aimed to assist needy students by providing essential school supplies, easing the financial burden on their families and empowering them for academic success.

HSS volunteers and their families enthusiastically participated in the drive, donating over 2,000 backpacks, notebooks, and other school stationery. This generous contribution benefited nearly 2,400 students in total.

The Central Pacific region took the lead, with chapters organizing creative fundraising activities to support local school districts. In Mountain House, California, young volunteers set up a Pani Puri stand to raise funds for SJQ Child Support. In Pleasanton, another HSS chapter sold Indian snacks, lassi, and tea to support the cause. In San Joaquin County, a collaborative effort involving HSS, the San Joaquin Kannada Sangha, Mountain House Bengali Association, Central Valley Marathi Mandal, and Central Valley Gujarati Association resulted in the donation of 167 backpacks to four beneficiary organizations. Volunteers from the "Gauri" chapter in San Joaquin County also contributed by setting up a buttermilk stand at local cricket matches.

Other regions saw equally inspiring initiatives. The Tri-Valley HSS chapters in Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton organized various fundraising events, including bake sales, jewelry workshops, lemonade stalls, chaat corners, and walkathons. These efforts enabled the donation of supplies to local school districts.

In Contra Costa, HSS Volunteers donated 70 backpacks to the Brentwood Union School District, while the San Ramon Valley Unified School District chapter contributed over 50 backpacks to Los Cerros Middle School. The Columbus, Ohio HSS chapter partnered with Sewa International USA to host an annual school supply drive, benefiting Royal Manor Elementary School. In Seattle, Washington, the HSS chapter donated 22 backpacks to the Lake Washington School District.

The Houston, Texas, chapter raised funds through pledges and donated 180 backpacks to Alcott Elementary School, earning praise from the school's principal. In Chicago, HSS continued its tradition of supporting School District #33 by donating approximately 1,200 notebooks. Three surrounding chapters, Abhimanyu, Vivekananda, and Panchjanya, led this effort, with children from Buffalo Grove raising funds through lemonade stands and personal savings.

The "Vidyadaan" drive showcases HSS's commitment to education and empowerment, reflecting the organization's core values of selfless service ("Sewa") and collective social responsibility. The efforts have made a significant impact on students and school districts across the country, helping young learners start the school year with the tools they need for success.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA:

HSS USA is a non-profit cultural organization that aims to preserve and promote Hindu values and culture in the United States. Through community service initiatives and character-building programs, HSS engages individuals of all ages in activities that foster personal development and social responsibility.

