Bluewood Ranch Community in Victoria Texas Hosts Phase 2 Grand Opening with Move-in Ready Homes September 26nd-28th 2024

Homes at Bluewood Ranch in Victoria Texas

Homes available in Phase 2 offer an alternative to apartment living and programs for home ownership

The quick sell-out of Phase 1 homes and launch of Phase 2 has exceeded expectations. Nowhere else can you find quality new homes at our affordable price points in a brand new community.” — Michael Callaghan

VICTORIA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluewood Ranch manufactured home community in Victoria Texas is launching phase 2 with new home sites and new move-in ready homes. Bluewood Ranch community opened in early 2023.It’s located at 103 North Delmar Drive, Victoria, TX, just off Delmar Drive and East Juan Linn Street. Bluewood Ranch is tucked away, offering a friendly, country feel but close to everything including Caterpillar and other employers.Homes will be available to tour at the Grand Opening event including two beautifully decorated model homes that raise the bar on quality, affordable living. Both model homes are spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and are extremely popular choices for both functional space and beautiful decor.Phase 2 at Bluewood Ranch includes two additional floor plans that address different price points, space requirements and home features. Most homes have kitchen islands and lots of storage space. Storage sheds and 2 car concrete driveways are also standard for home buyers. All floor plans are Clayton eBuilt zero energy ready homes which are the most energy-efficient, modern homes on the market today. eBuilt benefits include the opportunity to save up to 50% 1 on energy bills annually. Downsizers on a fixed income or families struggling with the high cost of everything are excited to lower utilities bills and stretch their dollars further.New homes start at $81,000 ($1354/month*) with in-house financing available and a free application “The quick sell-out of Phase 1 homes and launch of Phase 2 has exceeded expectations,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties. “Nowhere else can you find quality new homes at our affordable price points in a brand new community. Our programs have provided a path for many to stop renting and become homeowners, achieving their dreams. We care about our residents and could not be prouder when they make Bluewood Ranch home.”The 3-day Grand Opening event will happen September 26th-28th (11:30-3:00) at Bluewood Ranch located at 103 N. Delmar Drive in Victoria, TX. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 11:30 on Thursday, September 26. On Saturday, the event will include free sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks.“We invite everyone to our Grand Opening Phase 2 to learn about the eBuilt energy-efficient homes, floor plans, pricing and the easy process to apply,” said Felicia Johnson, manager of Bluewood Ranch. “We have something special here at Bluewood Ranch and I’m very excited to share it.”* Financing is offered through First Choice MH LLC, a licensed mortgage loan originator in the States of Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Nevada, Indiana, and Illinois. Main office 600 W. 22nd Street Suite 101 Oak Brook, IL 60523. NMLS# 1241272. Equal Housing Lender.Estimated monthly payment based on the price of $81,000, 10.44 APR, $2999 Down Payment Amount, 360 payments of $1,354. Site rent, insurance, or local site taxes are included. All conditions are subject to credit approval and approval for residency within an authorized community. Contact the local Community Manager for details. Amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.*eBuilt™ homes meet the US Department of Energy’s ZERO ENERGY READY HOME national requirements.Sources:2 / Energy savings are based on electrical energy consumption using NRELBEopt™ to estimate annual electrical energy consumption of a home built to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home™ guidelines compared to the same home built only to industry and HUD standards in the cities listed.Estimates are based on calculations for multi-section Tempo Let it Be and Shout models.About Four Leaf PropertiesFour Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com

