North Branch Meadows Community Announces Grand Opening and Home Tours in North Branch Michigan on June 21-22 2024
New, affordable homes available in North Branch Meadows for families and downsizers
Homebuyers can choose from drywall homes or energy-efficient eBuilt zero energy-ready homes – all of which offer open floor plans, mudrooms, kitchen islands and more. We also offer financing.”NORTH BRANCH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Branch Meadows Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, announces a Grand Opening Event at their growing community in North Branch Michigan. The event will showcase new homes and home sites in the recently acquired community that is adding 60 additional home sites.
“We have new and pre-owned homes available at our North Branch Meadows Community,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Our Grand Opening event is an excellent opportunity to tour our homes, learn about our community lifestyle experience and meet our staff.”
Homes at North Branch Meadows are modern and energy-efficient with 3 or 4 bedroom/2 bath floor plans. All homes have outdoor living space, driveways and storage sheds.
Grand Opening Event: Home tours, snacks, giveaways
June 21st (10:00am – 3:00pm) ~ ribbon cutting at 1:00
June 22nd (11:00 - 3:00pm)
“Sales are super strong at North Branch Meadows as families and seniors alike are embracing our luxury homes at affordable prices. Homebuyers can choose from drywall homes or energy-efficient eBuilt zero energy-ready homes – all of which offer open floor plans, mudrooms, kitchen islands and more. We also offer optional in-house financing to help residents make their dream home a reality,” stated Michael Callaghan.
Tucked away, North Branch Meadows has a country feel but is close to several neighboring communities to make commuting a breeze from areas such as LaPeer, Brown City, Flint and more. Located at 6800 Lydia Blvd North Branch Michigan, the community is in strongly rated school district.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
