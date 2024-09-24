USS Leyte Gulf Decommissioned

Over 500 attendees including plankowners and former crew members joined together to celebrate the ship's distinguished 37 years of naval service. Vice Adm. Eugene Black III, Leyte Gulf’s 14th commanding officer, served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker, wishing the current crew fair winds and following seas as they bade their ship farewell.

"What a great opportunity to celebrate the Sailors who brought this ship to life, kept her operating at the highest level and ready for a fight throughout her long and illustrious career of service to our nation,” he said.

Cmdr. Brian M. Harrington, who served as the 23rd and final commanding officer of Leyte Gulf, led the ship’s final crew through the decommissioning process, assuming command following Leyte Gulf’s deployment to the Caribbean Sea and South Atlantic earlier this year.

"It’s been an honor to lead America’s Battle Cruiser and her crew through the final chapter in her storied career. This crew accomplished the final mission with professionalism and dedication that honors all Leyte Gulf Sailors past and present."

The ceremony atmosphere was one of fond but somber remembrance as Black and Harrington shared a few memories created over Leyte Gulf's 37 years of service, inviting shared laughter from crewmembers past and present.

Leyte Gulf was built at Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporation in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and commissioned in Port Everglades, Florida, on September 26, 1987. Leyte Gulf's namesake commemorates the largest naval battle in history, fought from October 23-26, 1944 during World War II.

Since her maiden deployment in 1988, the warship has been vital to America’s national defense strategy, leading the way in air defense throughout 17 deployments around the world. After decommissioning, the ship will be towed on October 16th to the Navy’s Inactive Ship’s facility in Philadelphia, Pa., where it will be in a Logistical Support Asset status.