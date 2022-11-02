The Roadkill Art App introduces a new kind of reporter, a Roadkill Reporter

Keith Wood a 'Roadkill Reporter' in Cary, North Carolina near Raleigh. Leisha Dillard a 'Roadkill Reporter' in Havana, Florida near Tallahassee. Matt Krasowski in Mt Pleasant, SC a 'Roadkill Reporter' reporting big game after a local traffic incident.

Roadkill Art App member's report roadkill nationwide with 30 second videos, alerting other members what is available daily, fresh and nearby for pick up.

Pull it off the road, process it, grill it, eat it, then turn it into art, Roadkill Art.” — Jonathon Portman

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadkill Art is a free App designed to make finding roadkill easy whether you’re someone looking for delicious game meat to grill, a soup kitchen chef wanting a big portion of meat or an artist looking to craft handmade goods from leftover scraps and skins.Roadkill Art App member’s take the role of a 'Roadkill Reporter' or a 'Roadkill Retriever'. 'Roadkill Reporter’s' with each report are providing other member’s free game meat, especially desired big game, not waisting good future venison steaks and burgers. Roadkill Retriever's are game meat eater’s or artist who check what has been reported and is available to pick up. The Roadkill Art App is a specially designed resourceful tool for quickly getting to roadkill, providing game meat to app members nationwide.The esteemed mission of the Roadkill Art App is to get any of the millions of game turned roadkill while still fresh reported in the app and onto a table. Smaller sized roadkill are known for being utilized by artist and taxidermist, while big game weighing up to a 1000 pounds have been a meat source for numerous soup kitchens in the US. The Roadkill Art App gives its member’s access to game meat, raccoon, armadillo, squirrel, possum. deer, elk, alligator, bear, moose and more 24/7.US Soup Kitchens: https://helppayingthebills.com/soup-kitchens Install the app, available in the App and Google Play stores and register. Then at the bottom of the page click "Don't have an account? Sign up". Once registered sign in, signing in again is only necessary if changing the passcode. Now a roadkill report can be made or the Map View and List View can be checked for roadkill anywhere in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii. If you are going to be a 'Roadkill Reporter' test out the ease and speed of the system, a report takes less than a minute, practicing is expected of new member's, non-roadkill reports are deleted daily.Apple Link:Google Link:The best way to report roadkill is to have a car cell phone mount that sits on the dashboard facing out the front window, the app on the home page ready to touch in a split second. When seeing something slow down or pull over and stop, hit the app icon, as the map appears hit the orange bar at the bottom of the page, the roadkill location is now marked. Take a picture and video, up to 30 seconds is allowed for video, when recording commentating is appreciated and enjoyed by other member's. The last step to a report is rating the roadkill's condition, there are 8 multiple choices. Finalize the report by hitting Submit then Continue, the roadkill report is complete and now available to view on the Map View and in the List View. A location icon instantly appears on the app Map View, anyone can click on this location marker and see the roadkill report with the exact location, picture and video. The report is also instantly available in the List View, a feed for quick scrolling through all reported roadkill's.Keith Wood in Cary, North Carolina with a life time career in Global Communications has seen quite a bit of wasted game meat over the decades of annexation and expansion in the Raleigh-Durham area. When growing up extended family from southern Pennsylvania and West Virginia would ship his family ground venison, the favorite family dish, spaghetti and venison meatballs. Keith believes If we can repurpose roadkill there is no better way to apologize to over-utilizing the land we’ve secured and plans to do his part as a 'Roadkill Reporter'.Leisha Dillard in Havana, Florida in charge of Circulation at the Havana Herald Newspaper, drives weekly on back roads coming across all varieties of roadkill, deer, raccoon, squirrel, possum. The Roadkill Art App team attended the Havana Pumpkin Festival, where Leisha learned at the booth how the app which operates with such ease provides member's free game meat. Leisha now a 'Roadkill Reporter' stops instead of passing by roadkill, reporting it in the app helping provide good available meat to families in her neck of the woods.Matt Krasowski located in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, manager of Dewees Island, north of Isle of Palms has reported many roadkill deer on the way to work in the early morning. According to ON X HUNT South Carolina comes in #7 in reference to states with the highest deer density at 24 deer per square mile with Mississippi at #1 having 28 deer per square mile. Being an outdoorsman and a hunter living outside of Charleston,SC, Matt has experienced numerous run-ins with hitting deer and seeing others hit them. Matt says: The Roadkill Art App allows him to keep an eye on deer movement in the area and every once in a while find a keeper. It is also super valuable for the community, the local wildlife centers rely on roadkill food for their programs and regularly check the Roadkill Art App. It’s a great tool and a win win for everyone!Roadkill Art invites game meat lover’s and those who would like to become a 'Roadkill Reporter' to be a part of a unique community. The simple task of reporting roadkill in the Roadkill Art App can lead to providing American's a lot of meals, giving the security there is plenty to go around. However, always pay attention to safety, be aware of on coming traffic, do not risk your life to report a roadkill on a high traffic, high speed limit interstate or highway. Your safety and those with you always comes first!

How to test Roadkill to know if it’s fresh.