DCCA News RELEASE: Registration Opens for 2024-2025 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts Competition

September 24, 2024

Registration Opens for 2024-2025 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts Competition

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division invites teams to participate in the 2024-2025 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts Competition.

LifeSmarts is a free, national educational program that teaches students critical life skills in five key areas: Personal Finance, Consumer Rights & Responsibilities, Health & Safety, the Environment, and Technology through online quizzes and in-person competitions. Teams must consist of one adult coach/teacher and at least four students.

Registration is now open at lifesmarts.org.

Once registered, high school or “varsity” teams can participate in the online portion of the competition from Monday, October 21, 2024, until Friday, December 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. HST. The top four highest-scoring teams will be invited to compete in the state championship competition at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu on February 21, 2025. The winning team will have the opportunity to represent Hawaiʻi at the national competition, scheduled for April 24 to 27, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

Middle school or “junior varsity” teams with students in grades 6 to 8 can participate in an online-only competition from Monday, October 21, 2024, to Friday, December 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. HST. For more information about the Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program, please visit www.lifesmartshawaii.com or contact LifeSmarts State Coordinator, Theresa Kong Kee, at 808-587-7400 or [email protected].

The Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by DCCA’s Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Credit Union League, and is run by the National Consumers League. More than 3,000 local students have participated in Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts since 2004. Local businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program are welcome to contact the state coordinator for more information.

Learn more about the Hawai‘i LifeSmarts program with this video. Content from previous years, including photos, is available here.

