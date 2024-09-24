Jefferson Parish Eligible for FEMA Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. – Homeowners and renters in Jefferson Parish are now eligible for FEMA assistance to help them recover from Hurricane Francine.

Jefferson Parish joins Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Assistance for eligible survivors can help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Also, low-interest disaster loans from the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available for businesses of all sizes (including landlords), private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

How to Apply to FEMA

Homeowners and renters in Jefferson Parish and other designated parishes can apply several ways:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

View an accessible video about how to apply at Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Parishes Eligible for Public Assistance

Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes are now eligible for permanent work (Categories C-G); these parishes were previously designated for Individual Assistance and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program.

East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Washington and West Feliciana parishes are now eligible for Public Assistance Categories A-G.

Visit fema.gov/assistance/public/process to learn more about FEMA’s Public Assistance program including eligibility and the categories of work.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/femaregion6/.