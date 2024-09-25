Exfinity Ventures Invests in Aarna.ml’s $6.7M Series A Round to Accelerate the Company’s AI Cloud Software Efforts

Aarna.ml Logo Aarna.ml Cloud Management Software Block Diagram Aarna.ml Cloud Management Software Screenshot

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aarna.ml , a leading provider of open-source GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) AI Cloud software, is excited to announce that Exfinity Venture Partners has joined the company’s Series A funding round of $6.7M. This investment marks a significant step in Aarna’s mission to transform the AI Cloud landscape. Aarna.ml plans to utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development for the GPU cloud management use case.This news comes on the heels of Aarna.ml’s' successful Series A round, which closed in October 2023 with $5.5 million raised from prominent investors like NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others. This additional funding brings the total Series A investment to $6.7 Million.Aarna.ml enables GPU-as-a-service providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to offer hyper scaler-grade multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while leveraging a common underlying GPU pool. This new funding will help Aarna extend its platform to the GPU reference architectures that include high-speed networks and storage. The company lists Tigo, LGE, Equinix, Keysight, CableLabs, and CapGemini Engineering as its customers.Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna.ml commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Exfinity Venture Partners. Beyond the financial support, Exfinity’s expertise in scaling deep-tech startups in cross-border settings will significantly aid our expansion. With Exfinity's backing, we are poised to extend our reach and enhance our impact in the industry."Chinnu Senthilkumar, Managing Partner at Exfinity Ventures, stated "Our investment in Aarna.ml underscores the immense potential and value of Aarna’s innovative solutions in the AI Cloud sector. The collaboration aims to drive forward the adoption of multi-tenant GPU instances, ensuring robust and isolated environments for diverse AI workloads."Sriram Rupanagunta, Co-founder and SVP of Engineering at Aarna.ml added, "This investment will strengthen our commitment to delivering the most advanced GPU Cloud Management Software in the market. We are eager to explore the new opportunities this partnership presents."Aarna.ml was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California, and Bengaluru India. Aarna’s founders, Amar and Sriram, were founders at a 10GbE DPU startup called Aarohi Communications (acquired by Emulex) and the core team’s expertise is in host-based technologies and cloud computing.About Aarna.mlAarna.ml is a leading provider of open-source GPU Cloud Management Software. The company's solutions enable GPU-as-a-service providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to deliver hyperscaler grade multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while using a common underlying GPU pool. Aarna is driven by a leadership team with extensive expertise in networking, storage, and server technologies. For more information, visit https://www.aarna.ml/ About Exfinity VenturesExfinity Venture Partners is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage B2B investments in deep tech and SaaS. With the operator-driven approach to fostering innovation, Exfinity supports visionary entrepreneurs and businesses in realizing their potential. For more information, visit https://www.exfinityventures.com/

