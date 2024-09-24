MDC dedicates 510-acre addition to Linscomb Wildlife Area

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo ­– The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) officially dedicated the Berrier Tract addition at the Linscomb Wildlife Area on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in partnership with Pheasants Forever, Quails Forever, the Missouri Prairie Foundation and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.

The Berrier Tract adds critical wildlife habitat to Missouri’s upper Osage grasslands and provides more public recreation opportunities in St. Clair County.

The land was purchased through the Build a Wildlife Area program with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever and was made possible in large part with generous donations to MDC from the late Dr. Harry and Lina Berrier, for whom the tract is named.

“Without our partners, this acquisition would not have happened,” said Mark Nelson, Regional Resource Management Supervisor with MDC. “This dedication celebrates our collaborative partnership for the conservation of imperiled natural resources in Missouri.”

A prairie ecosystem once covered more than one-quarter of Missouri. Less than one-half of one percent of original prairie remains in the state, making some of the native plant and animal species increasingly rare. This land acquisition adds to a key patchwork of grassland habitat that includes Taberville Prairie Conservation Area, Wah Kon Tah Prairie Conservation Area and other smaller prairie tracts owned by MDC and Missouri Prairie Foundation, in addition to prairies and native grass pastures managed by private landowners.

“The state is highly regarded for its commitment to conservation partnerships and successful collaborations,” said Andrew White, Missouri State Coordinator with Quail Forever. “Through collective efforts, we can achieve remarkable outcomes, as evidenced by acquiring over 500 acres of threatened grasslands that are now permanently protected thanks to our partnerships.”

Linscomb Wildlife Area, formerly a cattle ranch, now encapsulates 2,384 acres of public land. The Osage River Arm of Truman Reservoir borders to the north and Simms Creek borders to the east. The property contains small ponds, remnant prairie, reconstructed prairie fields, oak and hickory savanna, mixed grass fields, cropland, woodlands, glades and wetlands.

To get to the Berrier Tract at the Linscomb Wildlife Area, take Highway 82 west 5.7 miles from Roscoe, turn north onto SW 651 Rd for 0.5 miles and turn west onto SW 450 Rd. A parking lot will be on your right.

For more information on the Linscomb Wildlife Area, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Rd