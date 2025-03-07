MDC to hold class on common wildlife interactions and solutions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Have you ever found a baby bird on the ground, a nest of rabbits in your backyard or a raccoon climbing into your attic? While many of our interactions with wildlife are positive, some can be alarming, or make us wonder if we need to intervene. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a class on wildlife interactions and solutions from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Participants will learn about common wildlife interactions and how to handle them. An MDC Conservation Educator will teach participants why some animals behave the way they do, how to safely and humanely handle nuisance behaviors and animals in distress and how to recognize when wildlife is best left alone. They will also discuss laws relating to wildlife interactions.

This class is open to anyone ages 18 and up, and registration is required. Interested participants can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206725.

Questions may be directed to MDC Conservation Educator Kathleen Savaiano at Kathleen.savaiano@mdc.mo.gov. The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Avenue in Kansas City.