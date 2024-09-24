Parallel Technologies Welcomes New Partner to Fuel Growth and Innovation

Parallel Technologies is excited to announce our partnership with a strategic investor group led by Luke Musech and supported by Northstar Capital.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parallel Technologies is excited to announce our partnership with a strategic investor group led by Luke Musech and supported by Northstar Capital. This partnership will fuel growth, drive innovation, and support Parallel Technologies’ long-term success in delivering exceptional value to our customers. Dale Klein will continue as CEO and will serve on the board while Luke Musech will join the executive management team, bringing experience in finance and operations.This partnership marks a significant milestone for Parallel Technologies, positioning us to invest more deeply in our operations and enhance our service offerings. With a focus on both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, we are poised to strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings,” said Dale Klein. “We are well positioned to continue improving our services to existing customers while also exploring new avenues for expansion.”The partnership aligns with Parallel Technologies’ commitment to excellence, reinforcing our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients. As we embark on this new chapter, our team is enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead and the enhanced value we can deliver to our customers.About Parallel TechnologiesParallel Technologies is a leading provider of security technology solutions and managed services. With a focus on innovation and delivering exceptional value, we are committed to securing our communities through intelligent solutions.For more information, please visit our website

