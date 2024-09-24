The Republic of Slovenia – EUR 10-year mandate

SLOVENIA, September 24 - The Republic of Slovenia, rated A3 / AA- / A (all stable), has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and J. P. Morgan to lead manage a tap of EUR 10-year benchmark 3.00% 03/2034 notes. The transaction will be Regulation S in dematerialized registered form. The deal will be executed intraday, subject to market conditions.

