High-level week in New York marked by escalating tensions in the Middle East

SLOVENIA, September 23 - In New York, the High-level week has begun with leaders from all over the world gathering at the United Nations (UN) headquarters. One day before the official opening of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on 24 September 2024, world leaders participated in the Summit for the Future and adopted the Compact for the Future, which includes commitments to promote international peace and security and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

