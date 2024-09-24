West Chelsea Contemporary Presents Something Wicked This Way Comes, Featuring Charlotte Rose & The Connor Brothers

Something Wicked This Way Comes The Connor Brothers, I Don't Want to Go to Heaven, None of My Friends are There Charlotte Rose, I'm Feeling Lucky

Something Wicked This Way Comes Opens October 5, 2024, this exhibition will run for 22 thrilling days.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Something Wicked This Way Comes brings together two of the most provocative names in contemporary art, Charlotte Rose and The Connor Brothers, for an exclusive exhibition at West Chelsea Contemporary.

Following sold-out shows across London, this marks the Austin debut of both artists, with works that promise to challenge, charm, and delight.

Charlotte Rose, hailed as one of the UK’s most exciting emerging talents, delivers a vibrant collection that juxtaposes pop culture and consumerism, revealing deeper themes of mortality and desire. Her distinctive style has captivated collectors like Yungblud and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and led to collaborations with iconic brands such as Gucci and Coach.

The Connor Brothers, known for their satirical take on modern life and subversive reimagining of pop art, have exhibited globally, from New York and LA to Berlin and Hong Kong. Their works are part of prestigious collections like The Victoria and Albert Museum and have been featured in Banksy’s Dismaland. With a style that masterfully blends humor and critical reflection, the duo invites viewers into a playful yet piercing commentary on cultural consumption.

Something Wicked This Way Comes offers a dynamic dialogue between these two influential voices in contemporary art. With Charlotte Rose’s bold color palette and The Connor Brothers' sharp wit, this exhibition is an unmissable journey through the twisted beauty of popular culture.

The exhibition kicks off with a VIP Opening on Thursday, October 3, followed by a public opening and artist talk on Saturday, October 5. Visitors can explore this exceptional showcase of emerging and established talent until October 27.

About West Chelsea Contemporary

West Chelsea Contemporary offers museum-quality exhibitions with a focus on pop, street, and contemporary art. With both primary and secondary market pieces, the gallery highlights influential artists who have shaped global cultural movements.

For more information, visit wcc.art and @wcc.art.

