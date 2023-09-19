One of the Most Anticipated Exhibitions from Globally Renowned Swiss Artist Simon Berger

Beauty In Destruction: The Art of Simon Berger

Beauty in Destruction: The Art of Simon Berger, showcases a limited collection of artworks created in Austin, Texas by globally acclaimed artist Simon Berger. In Texas for the first time ever Berger has meticulously worked on each of the one-of-a-kind pieces specifically for his exhibition at West Chelsea Contemporary.

The exhibition, open September 23 through October 15, is composed of 40 one-of-a-kind pieces, highlights the mastery of Simon Berger's process, and provides the exclusive opportunity to collect works created in Texas from one of the masters of the medium!

The gallery's doors will be open to the public starting Saturday September 23 2-4pm for the opening event, artist talk, and live demonstration. This special afternoon will offer a first look at the captivating artworks on display, along with the chance to listen in on a conversation with the groundbreaking artist, collectors, and fellow art enthusiasts. Attending the exhibition is free and open to the public.

Beauty in Destruction: The Art of Simon Berger, an exploration of glass as an artistic medium and destruction as a path to beauty. This exhibition marks Berger’s first showing in Texas and features over 40 new works made exclusively for WCC. Having exhibited worldwide, pioneering Swiss artist Simon Berger is an international sensation. With a hammer in hand, Berger transforms panels of plain glass into portraits of precision, broadening the possibilities of a traditional medium. Rather than sculpting, blowing, or casting glass into molds, Berger destroys it. As the glass breaks, what is delicate becomes bold; what is fragile becomes strong. From two-dimensional glass “canvases” to immersive sculptures and experimental installations, this exhibition not only highlights Berger’s mastery of material, but also his aim to propel the medium forward. Look into the glass and find the beauty in destruction.

Artist is available for interviews starting Sept 20th.

About West Chelsea Contemporary:

West Chelsea Contemporary is much more than the typical gallery. Offering world-class art in a dynamic, interactive setting. WCC produces museum-quality exhibitions year-round with programming that is free and open to the public.