Boston Brand Research & Media Unveils Winners for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024

Boston Brand Research & Media announces winners of the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024, recognizing top global innovators for excellence across industries.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Brand Research & Media , the world's most sought-after recognition endorsing body, proudly announces the winners of the prestigious Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024 . Renowned for setting industry benchmarks, Boston Brand Research & Media stands at the forefront of acknowledging and rewarding the world's most innovative and impactful companies. The organization works with a powerful combination of advanced statistical tools, sophisticated analytical models, and a highly accomplished group of CXOs, academicians, and industry leaders to recognize excellence across various sectors globally.For nearly a decade, Boston Brand Research & Media has been a beacon of excellence, with its awards coveted by leading companies and organizations from diverse industries. Our rigorous, data-driven evaluation process is unmatched, combining precision and objectivity to ensure that only the very best are celebrated. Through our proprietary models and unique metrics, we delve deep into company performance, innovations, and impact, providing recognition that holds real value and drives brands to new heights.This year, we researched over 8,000 companies across the globe to extend invitations to participate in the Global Brand Frontier Awards. Only those demonstrating exceptional achievements and innovation were shortlisted to receive an invitation to participate.The Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024 have identified companies that have displayed extraordinary achievements in their respective fields. These companies embody the innovation, commitment, and leadership necessary to succeed in today's competitive global marketplace.The Winners of the 2024 Global Brand Frontier Awards by Boston Brand Research & Media are as follows:• Fortman Cline Capital Markets – Best M&A Boutique Firm - Southeast Asia, 2024• Halkbank AD Skopje – Excellence in Banking Services - Macedonia, 2024• Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Retail LLC.) – Best Energy Solutions Provider - Middle East, 2024• Krungthai Bank PCL – Excellence in Corporate Banking - Thailand, 2024• Orientica Perfumes – Most Innovative Perfume Design - United Arab Emirates, 2024• EVA Real Estate – Best Real Estate Advisor - Turkey, 2024• LaunchX – Excellence in Youth Entrepreneurship Education - United States, 2024• Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Best Financial Sustainability Project of the Year - United Arab Emirates, 2024• Openserve – Outstanding Broadband Service Provider - Africa, 2024• Banque Misr – Best Investment Bank - Egypt, 2024• Banque Misr – Best Marketing Campaign - Egypt, 2024• RAKBANK – Best Banking Website - United Arab Emirates, 2024• RAKBANK – Excellence in Digital Innovation for Business Banking Onboarding - United Arab Emirates, 2024• Scotiabank Colpatria – Best Digital Banking Innovation - Latin America, 2024• Scotiabank Colpatria – Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Finance - Latin America, 2024• D&A Services International Ltd – Best Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultancy - United Kingdom, 2024• Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) – Excellence in Urban Development - Egypt, 2024• Bupa Arabia – Excellence in Healthcare and Health Insurance Services - Saudi Arabia, 2024• Bupa Arabia – Insurance Company of the Year – Saudi Arabia, 2024• Kuwait Finance House – Best Islamic Digital Bank - Kuwait, 2024• Kuwait Finance House – Best Islamic Bank - Middle East, 2024• Tap Payments – Most Innovative Fintech Company - MENA, 2024Each of these remarkable companies has demonstrated unparalleled excellence in their respective fields and continues to push the boundaries of innovation and impact.A Final Opportunity to Be Recognized Among the Best in 2024As Boston Brand Research & Media enters the final phase of our 2024 recognition series, companies that have received an invitation are strongly encouraged to capitalize on this exclusive opportunity. This invitation-only program offers recipients a unique chance to be recognized on a global stage and should not be overlooked. Brands that have been invited need to make sure they leverage this to elevate their market position and industry standing.For companies that have not yet received an invitation but are eager to participate, we encourage you to contact us for more information and guidance on eligibility. The Global Brand Frontier Awards provide unparalleled recognition, with winners joining an elite group of global industry leaders.This is your last chance to nominate your company and be part of a distinguished group of innovators and leaders across the world. Let Boston Brand Research & Media spotlight your accomplishments and position your brand among the best.Nominations are still open, but time is running out!Don't miss out on this prestigious opportunity. For more information on how to nominate your company, contact us at awards@bostonbrandmedia.com . Elevate your brand. Earn the recognition you deserve!

